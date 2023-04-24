Friday night this week!Oil prices are expected to “drop sharply” by 0.08 yuan, refueling on May Day can save 3 yuan

Labor Day is just around the corner. Many car owners want to go out for a self-driving tour to relax. However, after the last round of “slight increase”, the current oil price is not cheap. Also relatively close.The ninth round of domestic oil price adjustment window will open at 24:00 on April 28.After halfway through the statistical period, how is the oil price going?

On April 24, the sixth working day, the reference crude oil change rate was -1.99%. It is estimated that gasoline and diesel will be reduced by 95 yuan/ton, approaching 100 yuan/ton. After conversion, the price will be reduced by 0.07-0.08 yuan/liter. The previous decline is expected.Based on a 50-liter fuel tank, car owners can save 3-4 yuan by filling up the fuel tank.There are still 4 working days before the official price adjustment. If there is no big fluctuation in the future, the oil price should drop. Of course, the drop is not that big, but the owner can save a little bit.

So far, domestic oil prices have risen 3 times, fallen 2 and stranded this year. Gasoline has been raised by 370 yuan/ton as a whole, and diesel has been raised by 355 yuan/ton, equivalent to an increase of 0.29 yuan/liter to 0.35 yuan/liter. The ninth round of adjustment now appears to be a small drop, with limited impact on oil prices.

In terms of international oil prices, the early trading on April 24 fell slightly. The price of light crude oil futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by US$0.34 to close at US$77.53 a barrel, a decrease of 0.44%. The price of special crude oil futures fell 0.34 US dollars to close at 81.12 US dollars per barrel, a decrease of 0.42%.

It is worth noting that last week (April 17-21), oil prices in the internal and external markets fell sharply from their highs. Some insiders believe thatWeak global demand has led to a weakening of market risk appetite, which is the main reason for the sharp drop in oil prices, and oil prices will likely remain volatile in the market outlook.