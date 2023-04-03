Home Business Fridays for Future activists launch multi-million dollar climate fund – Business Insider
Wilhelm Möller (right) and Robin Scheffel invest in companies that want to save a lot of CO2.
Advanced Sustainable Investment

In January 2019, Wilhelm Möller took to the streets at the first Fridays for Future protests in Leipzig. As a law student, he helped with the registration of the demonstration and the printing of posters. Four years later, the 22-year-old is still fighting for climate protection. But now as probably the youngest fund manager in Germany. Together with Robin Scheffel (29), they founded the start-up “Advanced Sustainable Investment”, their first fund “Fight for green” has collected 9.4 million euros since it was launched in July 2022. They are – it is certainly no exaggeration to say this – shooting stars in green investments.

The young company is based on the fourth floor of a Wilhelminian style building in Leipzig. The founders share the floor office with high rooms and parquet floors with a real estate start-up. Robin Scheffel shows on the computer in countless databases how the business concept works with the investment strategy: “We have currently invested the funds in 40 larger companies.”

Fund invests money in large corporations

The list includes the technology group Siemens, the fashion manufacturer Hugo Boss and the US cloud operator Saleforce. It is not technology companies from the solar or hydrogen sectors that are being invested in, as one might expect. “We deliberately have companies in our portfolio that still have great potential for CO2 savings and are also implementing it,” explains the founder. The aim of the corporations is to work climate-neutrally by 2050 at the latest.

