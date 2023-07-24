Home » Friedrich Merz and the AfD: Impact on the firewall
Friedrich Merz and the AfD: Impact on the firewall

For example, if a bypass is planned and the AfD in the municipal council is also in favor of it, the project should not be discredited by this alone. Also, garbage disposal in public parks is not wrong just because it is demanded by the AfD. And that you have to deal with an elected district administrator of the AfD at the municipal level, as in the Sonneberg district, should also be understandable.

But for such individual cases, which have to be decided on the spot from time to time, the federal chairman should not formulate a general line. Or if you absolutely want to do this despite the rhetorical danger of black ice, then the appropriate wording would have to be carefully considered before the interview. This is exactly what seems to be lacking at Merz again and again – see the “little pashas”. If you want to address explosive topics publicly, you have to weigh every single word and not just start talking. Routine and rhetorical talent do not replace preparation.

