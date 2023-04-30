Friends, “horrible gesture”. Maria De Filippi in pieces, what happened

Friends, furious fans against Maria De Filippi

The fans against Maria De Filippi. In the end, Click was deleted from Amiciall in the evening episode broadcast on Saturday 29 April on Canale 5. And, as he writes Liberothose who follow the program know well that many, especially on social media, have always insinuated that Click enjoyed “recommendations” or special treatment. But ending up in the viewfinder is the presenter Maria De Filippi.

What happened? The queen of Mediasetin the moment of suspense before the winner is revealed, she ran by Clickhugging him and then giving him a kiss. A moment of human tenderness, which however has unleashed the wrath of many fans of the show.

it’s awful to see maddy hugging practically alone and maria hugging a clique in a moment like this.. come here maddy i’ll hug you ❤️ 🩹 #amici22 pic.twitter.com/bLI0GmCYzM — g – blue tulips’s era 🌷💙 (@giuliaastrangis) April 29, 2023

Maria De Filippi overwhelmed by social insults

According to many, in fact, what the presenter did would not have been respectful towards the other competitor at risk, Madeleine. Numerous negative comments on social media: “Maria’s lack of professionalism who embraces the clique during the cards just because she is about to cry not caring about Magdalene the first one who dares to say that it is not recommended I break his face this thing is shameful”, wrote another user.

