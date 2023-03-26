Ein a good working atmosphere is not only a plus for companies, but rather the prerequisite for them to recruit employees at all today. Because workers are highly competitive, and it is precisely the young people who are so urgently needed who look for a good atmosphere when choosing an employer: the atmosphere with colleagues is even more important to the 18 to 40-year-olds than salary and the compatibility of private life and work, shows one Study by the consulting company EY. Sometimes the relationship between colleagues goes beyond a good atmosphere. WELT explains what employees should consider – and how to separate work and friendship.
Friendship among colleagues: How to correctly separate private and professional matters
22
See also Spot gold falls again, the dollar is approaching 108 "reverse currency war" don't expect it | Fed_Sina Finance_Sina Network