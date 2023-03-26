Home Business Friendship among colleagues: How to correctly separate private and professional matters
Business

Friendship among colleagues: How to correctly separate private and professional matters

by admin
Friendship among colleagues: How to correctly separate private and professional matters

Ein a good working atmosphere is not only a plus for companies, but rather the prerequisite for them to recruit employees at all today. Because workers are highly competitive, and it is precisely the young people who are so urgently needed who look for a good atmosphere when choosing an employer: the atmosphere with colleagues is even more important to the 18 to 40-year-olds than salary and the compatibility of private life and work, shows one Study by the consulting company EY. Sometimes the relationship between colleagues goes beyond a good atmosphere. WELT explains what employees should consider – and how to separate work and friendship.

See also  Spot gold falls again, the dollar is approaching 108 "reverse currency war" don't expect it | Fed_Sina Finance_Sina Network

You may also like

Stock preview for the new stock market week:...

Fitness influencer eats dog food. “High in Protein”

Cook: Artificial intelligence technology is developing rapidly, and...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Drought, desalination of water is convenient. Italy back

Privatization of critical infrastructure – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Germany first class? Thus Berlin keeps the entire...

China in the new (old) world order

Campania, Fico wants to be president. But Conte...

Fasting Clinic Buchinger Wilhelmi on Lake Constance

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy