Ein a good working atmosphere is not only a plus for companies, but rather the prerequisite for them to recruit employees at all today. Because workers are highly competitive, and it is precisely the young people who are so urgently needed who look for a good atmosphere when choosing an employer: the atmosphere with colleagues is even more important to the 18 to 40-year-olds than salary and the compatibility of private life and work, shows one Study by the consulting company EY. Sometimes the relationship between colleagues goes beyond a good atmosphere. WELT explains what employees should consider – and how to separate work and friendship.