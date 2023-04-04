Home Business Friuli elections, Pd-5S flop. Landini blurts out: “Ah regà, give yourself a wake up call”
Friuli elections, Pd-5S flop. Landini blurts out: “Ah regà, give yourself a wake up call”

Friuli elections, Pd-5S flop. Landini blurts out: “Ah regà, give yourself a wake up call”

The cartoon of the wise Yogananda for Affaritaliani.it

Elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia, memes rain after the Pd-5S flop – Social irony

If on the one hand the elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia have sanctioned the great return of the leader of the League Matteo Salvini on the regional political scene, on the other they have highlighted more and more the flop of the “broad understanding” between Pd e 5S, the latter dubbed even by no-vax. The network, as always, immediately seized the opportunity to create funny and provocative memes. The last cartoon of the essay Yogananda Paramahansa for Affaritaliani features the secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landinithe secretariat dem Elly Schlein and the M5S leader Joseph Conte. The trade unionist, rather disturbed by the umpteenth defeat of the Left, thus “curries” the “allies”: “Ah regà, give ‘na svejata because this way you can’t go on eh”.

