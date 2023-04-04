Elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Salvini wins on all fronts. Thump of the 5S. The data

The data that emerges from these elections in Friuli Venezia Giulia (turnout down to 45.3% with 502,203 voters) is somewhat unexpected. In a nutshell we are witnessing the great return of Matthew Salvini that everyone thought was doomed and that instead wins on all fronts.

Let’s see which ones. Meanwhile the center – rightled by the League, completely routs the center – left and especially the “strange couple” Schlein – Conte which is ruthlessly annihilated and more than dubbed, 64.2% (7 points more than five years ago) against 28.5%.

Then Salvini wins in the center – right because the League (19.2%), first party, beats Brothers of Italy (18.1%) which begins to mark time and finally Salvini also wins the “derby” internally against the Fedriga list (17.7%), stuffed with big. Forza Italia confirms the moderate trend with a 6.7%. For the rest is pointed out the Third Pole wistfully fhigher than 3% and no vax who get 4.7% with Together free.

Subscribe to the newsletter

