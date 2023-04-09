Friuli-Venezia Giulia regional elections, list votes

The victory of the Northern League Massimiliano Fedriga in Friuli-Venezia Giulia was obvious. The outgoing president was reconfirmed at the helm of the region with over 60% of the votes. The real news comes by looking at the list votes e comparing them to the consensus obtained by the respective parties in the last political elections of 25 September 2022.

Collapse of Brothers of Italy

Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni for example, the relative majority party, drops from 31 to 17-18%. Riscossa of the League (18.91%) which rises by 8 points and with the Fedriga list (17.45%) exceeds 30%. Matteo Salvini’s party had registered 10.95% in politics. A nice leap forward that makes the leader of the Carroccio rejoice.

Schlein’s Pd flop

No Schlein effect for the Democratic Party. Failure to reach the 20% threshold. In fact, the Dems are between 16 and 17%, much lower than the 25.75% taken in Politics with Enrico Letta secretary. Disaster for Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement which from 7.19 of the Legislative decreases to a miserable 2.52%.

Berlusconi stable, bad Action / Italy alive

Action/ Italia Viva by Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi was also very bad, falling below 3% from 8.72 in September. Boom with almost 5% of the No Vax candidate Giorgia Tripoli which even exceeds the Third Pole. Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia stable: 6.69 in Politics, 6.64 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

