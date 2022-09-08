[爱卡汽车 行业资讯 原创]

At 0:00 on September 7, 2022, a new round of refined oil price adjustment window will be opened, gasoline will be increased by 190 yuan per ton, and diesel will be increased by 185 yuan per ton. Among them, No. 92 gasoline is increased by 0.15 yuan per liter, No. 95 gasoline is increased by 0.16 yuan per liter, and No. 0 gasoline is increased by 0.16 yuan per liter. According to the estimated capacity of the 50L fuel tank of a general household car, it will cost 7.5 yuan more to fill a tank of 92-# gasoline.

This domestic oil price adjustment is the 11th price increase this year. At present, in 2022, oil prices have experienced 11 increases, 6 drops and 0 stranded.

Looking forward to the market outlook, Zhongyu Information crude oil analysts said that on the international side, the deteriorating economic performance will continue to suppress bullish confidence, which may lead to the downward correction of the crude oil price center in the next cycle. However, the structural shortage of the short-term market has not changed substantially, and the probability of continuing to decline significantly is low. Analysts from Jinlianchuang believe that the recent turmoil in oil-producing countries has made crude oil supply full of variables, supporting oil prices to a certain extent, but the policy of continued interest rate hikes by various economies will limit the rise in oil prices, and international crude oil may Strong shock. When multiple factors are wrestling, the intention of OPEC+ to intervene in the market is very obvious.

