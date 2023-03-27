From 11 to 16 April Milano Artweek with the support of Banca Generali

From 11 to 16 April it returns Milan Artweekthe event organized by the Municipality of Milan in collaboration with Miart to promote art throughout the city. More than 80 events are scheduled: in the week dedicated to the event, the personal exhibition of Candice Linwinner of the VI edition of the Arnaldo Pomodoro Prize for sculpture, in collaboration with the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation, while the Museum of the Twentieth Century will start, from 11 April, a Forum 900 hosting works of contemporary art and design seats to transform spaces into a place for discussions, debates and presentations.

It concludes beautifully with the Miart

On the same days, the city will also host, among other exhibitions, the one-man show dedicated to Yuri Ancarani al Pacthe shots of Zanele Muholi al Mudec, Showboat. Round trip of Giovanni Frangi at the Castello Sforzesco and the paintings of Renato Birolli at the Boschi Di Stefano House Museum. “Exhibitions, events, interventions in public spaces and performances will enliven the whole week dedicated to modern and contemporary art, involving many public and private cultural institutions, for a large program of initiatives,” said the Councilor for Culture Tommaso Sacchi“One of the most important cultural events of the year which for the seventh edition accompanies Miart, offering visitors a plural look at contemporary creativity and helping to strengthen the reputation of Milan as one of the most important cities at an international level”.

The events in the main Milanese museums

On April 5th it will also open Futurliberty avant-garde and style, a project in collaboration between the Museo del Novecento and Palazzo Morando. Steam factory will host the exhibition/workshop from 10 to 15 April With pierced eyeswhich questions the function of the contemporary gaze, while the performance of Andi Kacziba Crushing Destinyon accepting the end of childbearing age for a woman. Pirelli HangarBicocca from April 6 will dedicate a personal exhibition to the Belgian artist Ann Veronica Janssens; Project Room #17 Lito Kattou will open at the Arnaldo Pomodoro Foundation. Whisperers.

The Stars Foundation presents two exhibition projects dedicated to Danilo Sciorilli and Aldo Spoldi; the Prada Foundation Observatory inaugurates an exhibition dedicated to Dara Birnbaum; Luigi Rovati Foundation proposes two projects dedicated to modern art: Diego, l’altro Giacometti from Hortus Alchemicus. Il Poldi Pezzoli showcases, only for the week of Artweek, The Contemporary at the Poldi Pezzoli Museum with four pieces of contemporary art from the collection. The spaces of the Triennial with two exhibitions (Lisa Bridges. Drawings and Voices and Text), a new layout for the Museum of Italian Designperformances and installations.

Banca Generali main sponsor of Artweek

For the fifth year, Banca Generali will be the main sponsor of the event, promoting an initiative particularly awaited by the public: the free opening of the Museo del Novecento on Saturday 15 April. Upon entry, all visitors will receive a free leaflet on financial education developed by Banca Generali. And again on 15 April, at 10.30, the museum will host a round table organized by Banca Generali, with the presence of Vincenzo De Bellis (director of exhibitions and exhibition platforms of Art Basel), Gianfranco Maraniello (director of the Museo del Novecento) e Nicholas Ricciardi (artistic director of Miart) on the theme The value of art. The meeting will be moderated by Mary Amelihead of corporate, real estate, art advisory della banca private.

Alongside the Municipality of Milan

Furthermore, Artweek it will be an opportunity to introduce the new acquisitions of one’s own collection included in the project Bg, born to support young artists, with the exhibition in Piazza San Alessandro 4. “We are happy to return alongside the Municipality of Milan in what we consider one of the most important initiatives for the promotion of art to the general public in our Village. Milano Artweek is an extraordinary showcase that anticipates Miart bringing the gaze not only of operators but of all art enthusiasts to our city and for this reason we are honored to support its dissemination and communication”, he said Marco Bernardi, deputy general manager of Banca Generali, “As a reality close to innovation and cultural exchange in art, the bank presents its own collection, enclosed in the BG artalent project, which today counts on very interesting original works by seven internationally recognized artists who contribute to carrying the flag of Italian genius in the world“.

The new works in the collection

The new works that become part of the collection (visits by reservation from Tuesday to Friday from 8.30 to 18.00 by writing to [email protected]), selected by Vincenzo De Bellis, were created by Patrizio Di Massimo and Alessandro Pessoli. Of the former it was purchased The Self-Portrait which sees the artist asleep between green sheets in the company of only one chosen character: in fact, leaning on the blankets there is the book I paint what I want to see by the American painter Philip Guston. A diptych was chosen instead of the second (The Justice e Jung William Blake) which blends pop culture and contemporary imagery with references to art history and Italian tradition. Eccentric figures that refer to the world of science fiction, comics, cinema and theatre.