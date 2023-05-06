From 18 to 21 May Francigena Fidenza Festival returns

Francigena Fidenza Festival is back

Four days of history, meetings, guided tours, insights with guests, walks. For the third consecutive year, the Francigena Fidenza Festival returns from 18 to 21 May, with the claim “The beautiful Via dell’Europa”, which aims to represent the cultural itinerary of the Council of Europe. The Festival is organized by the Municipality of Fidenza, with the artistic direction of Pirene Comunicazione and the sponsorship of the University of Parma and the Diocese of Fidenza, and in collaboration with EAVF – European Association of the Via Francigene; Emilia Tourist Destination; Lands of Greens.

There are over 50 appointments scheduled for the 2023 edition and they include family-sized entertainment, walks, cultural moments, debates with the presence of national and international exponents, entertainment for children with jugglers’ performances and the inevitable tastings of local flavours.

“With this new edition, the Francigena Fidenza Festival blows out three candles; therefore, today we can say that it is a consolidated reality”, comments the mayor of Fidenza, Andrea Massari. “It wasn’t obvious to be able to create an event dedicated to a reality that crosses Europe and that in Italy alone touches no less than seven Regions, but the European Vie Francigene Association is based here; from here, in 2015, the Unesco candidacy of the Via Francigena as a World Heritage Site started and here too we keep on the facade of our Cathedral the most significant representations of the pilgrims who travel the path that leads to Rome”. With its strategic position, at the center of the itinerary that starts from Canterbury and arrives in Santa Maria di Leuca, Fidenza is the perfect place to enhance the Via Francigena.

“Starting from Thursday 18 May, Fidenza will once again open up to a myriad of events, opportunities for in-depth study and walks focused on a new way of traveling to discover or rediscover unexplored territories, savoring different rhythms from those we are used to. Francigena Fidenza Festival is also this: a journey through history and within ourselves, in search of a different contact with the nature that surrounds us”, says Maria Pia Bariggi, Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Fidenza.

