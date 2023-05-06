From 2023 to 2028, the commercial aerospace industry will enter a golden period of development. When will China’s SpaceX go to space?_Hangzhou Net

From 2023 to 2028, the commercial aerospace industry will enter a golden period of development. When will China’s SpaceX go to space?

The commercial aerospace track has been very lively recently.

In mid-to-late April, the largest rocket in human history, the Starship, launched its first orbital launch. Although it exploded in mid-air, SpaceX’s bold exploration still showed people the infinite prospects of commercial spaceflight.

The movement in China is also not small. On April 7th, the hyperbolic No. 1 Yao-6 “Lianyungang” carrier rocket independently developed by Beijing Interstellar Glory Space Technology Co., Ltd. was launched and completed the flight test mission; at the end of March, Galaxy Aerospace (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd. The four interferometric synthetic aperture radar satellites developed successfully entered the predetermined orbit; earlier, on January 9, the “Ceres No. 1” carrier rocket developed by Beijing Galaxy Power Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd., equipped with 5 satellites, landed in Jiuquan successfully launched…

Observing the names of these “protagonists”, we can find that they are all Chinese commercial aerospace unicorn companies. In recent years, the state, Zhejiang and other provinces and cities have introduced policies to encourage, support and guide private capital to participate in the development of the aerospace industry. The cosmic sky, which used to be the field of power competition among major powers, has now attracted a group of scientific research institutes and private enterprises to enter and explore, opening up a more open, more diverse, and more market-oriented commercial aerospace development path.

Will there be a pioneer like SpaceX in China? What is the future prospect of commercial spaceflight? What position can Zhejiang, which has an indissoluble bond with aerospace, occupy in it? Recently, the reporter connected with unicorn companies such as Zhejiang Shikong Daoyu Technology Co., Ltd., Changguang Satellite Technology Co., Ltd., and used them as observation points to seek answers.

Non-government forces and the “national team” complement each other

2023, or the first year of the outbreak of global commercial aerospace.

The well-known technology consulting organization Taber Think Tank predicts that from 2023 to 2028, the commercial aerospace industry will enter a golden period of development, and the Chinese market alone will reach 2.8 trillion yuan in 2025.

The trillion-level emerging industry has aroused great interest from the market and capital. In fact, as early as 2015, the country issued a medium- and long-term development plan (2015-2025) for civil space infrastructure to promote the “down to earth” of the aerospace industry.

Almost at the same time, the first batch of commercial aerospace companies emerged in China. For example, Changguang Satellite, which pioneered the application of China‘s commercial space satellites, was established at the end of 2014 and successfully launched the “Jilin-1” group of satellites in the second year.

Zhejiang also has a soft spot for developing the aerospace industry. As of the end of 2020, there are more than 100 aerospace-related enterprises in the province, and their operating income will be nearly 10 billion yuan in 2020. In May 2021, the province issued the “14th Five-Year Plan” for the development of the aerospace industry, proposing to cultivate and develop commercial aerospace, including commercial launch vehicles, microsatellites, Beidou applications and other fields, to build Huzhou aerospace industry base and Jiaxing port area aerospace industry Park, Ningbo Aerospace Smart City and other platforms.

“The commercialization of the aerospace industry is the general trend.” Jin Zhonghe, director of the Microsatellite Research Center of Zhejiang University, said that taking low-earth orbit satellite communications as an example, tens of thousands of satellites must be deployed in space to form a giant satellite constellation. This is typical. Technology and capital-intensive industries require a lot of human, material and financial resources. Currently, the world is in the early stages of space economy construction. China must speed up and intensify efforts to seize a favorable position. “In the process of entering space and developing space resources, non-governmental Forces can complement and form healthy competition with the ‘national team’ to achieve leapfrog development together.”

Although it started later than foreign countries, China‘s commercial space industry has a good momentum of development. According to data from iiMedia Consulting, in the past eight years, the scale of the national commercial aerospace market has maintained rapid growth, and the average annual growth rate has remained at around 20% from 2017 to the present.

Among them, a group of unicorn companies that have emerged have attracted attention. “New Fortune” made statistics on the top ten companies, and the total valuation has reached 103.8 billion yuan, mainly in the two core areas of the aerospace industry-satellites and rockets.

Changguang Satellite, which focuses on remote sensing satellites, tops the list and is currently sprinting for the Science and Technology Innovation Board; there are many companies on the list in the rocket field, with a total of 7 companies, including Blue Arrow Aerospace Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Interstellar Glory, Galaxy Power, etc.; Galaxy Aerospace He Shikong Daoyu, as a unicorn in the field of satellite manufacturing and application, is also on the list.

Just on April 12, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council was in Beijing to investigate the development of three unicorn companies, and Galaxy Aerospace (Beijing) Network Technology Co., Ltd. was among them. From this we can get a glimpse of how much the country attaches importance to the development of commercial spaceflight.

It is worth mentioning that these unicorns have a lot of connections with Zhejiang. For example, Shikong Daoyu belongs to Geely Holding Group and was established in 2018. “Our goal is to build a future travel constellation, using the Beidou-3 system and Tiantong-1 satellite mobile communication system to provide satellite-based high-precision positioning services, satellite communications and satellite remote sensing AI services to empower automobile manufacturing and future travel. At present, their R&D center is in Shanghai, the business center is in Beijing, the manufacturing center is in Zhejiang, and a satellite super factory manufacturing base has been established in Taizhou.

Changguang Satellite, which came out of the Changchun Institute of Optics and Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, chose Deqing Geographic Information Town to deploy a branch. In 2018, the “Deqing-1” developed by them was successfully launched in Jiuquan and became the country’s first remote sensing satellite named after a county, providing services for surveying and mapping, transportation, water conservancy and other industries.

In the same year, Blue Arrow Aerospace landed in the South Taihu New District of Huzhou, established an intelligent manufacturing base, and undertook the test production of the “Tianque” TQ-12 engine and the “Suzaku” series of liquid launch vehicles. Subsequently, the Jiaxing Blue Arrow Space Center also started construction at the end of 2019.

Now, how is their progress in Zhejiang, and what new thinking do they have for the new upsurge?

Build satellites like cars

Just like Chang’e flying to the moon, the speed of development of commercial aerospace can be described as rapid.

Especially in the field of satellites, SpaceX has achieved mass production of dozens of small satellites per week, and the production capacity of OneWeb in the UK has reached 1 to 3 per day.

It’s unimaginable! In the past, satellite manufacturing that strictly followed the “design-assembly-integration-test” process had its own image as a “high-tech artwork” builder. A company produced only a few large, sophisticated, and high-orbit satellites a year. It can take years to make even one.

“However, it is an international trend to ‘shoot’ more satellites into the sky.” During the interview, Hou Bing and Zhang Yikun, the person in charge of Chang Guang Satellite, both mentioned that due to the height and frequency requirements, the total number of satellite orbit resources is limited. To avoid “rear-cracking”, a certain number of satellites must be placed evenly at a certain interval and at a certain angle. At present, the most sought-after geostationary orbit has already exceeded its capacity, and there is still a certain space for other orbits to be “full”. “International Telecommunication Union stipulates that satellite The right to use frequency and orbital resources is first-come, first-served, first-served, and we must not be left behind!”

Therefore, it is imminent to break the bottleneck of China‘s aerospace production capacity.

“Industrialized star-making is the vision of private satellite manufacturers.” Hou Bing told reporters that in September 2021, the satellite super factory manufacturing base in Taizhou will be completed, and the first trial-production star will be rolled off the assembly line. Currently, mass production through innovative AIT mode , The development cycle of the factory has been greatly shortened, and one satellite has been produced per day, and the production cost has dropped by about 45%.

He predicts that by 2025, the first phase of launching and deploying 72 satellites will be completed, and pressing the shortcut button for future travel constellation networking will provide real-time intelligent navigation and other services for global users.

Another unicorn, Chang Guang Satellite “attacks” in the other direction. “Satellites must rely on rockets to go to the sky, and the load of one launch is limited. We are working hard to reduce the weight of a single satellite, and let more satellites ‘go to the sky’ together with fewer times and lower costs.” Zhang Yikun introduced , Their first-generation satellite weighed more than 400 kilograms. After years of technological advancement, the fourth-generation satellite weighs only more than 20 kilograms, and the launch cost of a satellite has dropped from tens of millions of yuan to one million yuan.

This also means that their users can enjoy better and more favorable services. “Before we bought remote sensing images from international organizations, it cost two to three hundred yuan per square kilometer. Now we complete the shooting through our own remote sensing satellites, and the cost is only twenty to thirty yuan. Recently, we have launched the “Jilin No. 1 Network” on the whole network, Its open sub-meter-level high-resolution satellite image slices cost even as low as 0.37 yuan per square kilometer after conversion.” Zhang Yikun said that in mid-June this year, Changguang Satellite will also “package arrows with 41 satellites in one arrow”. “Launch to achieve new breakthroughs.

The unicorns who dare to venture into the no-man’s land are taking Zhejiang-made satellites to occupy favorable terrain in the dim sky.

Of course, despite having the ability to produce more than 100 satellites per year, Zhang Yikun said frankly that it is far from being able to produce as many satellites as possible, and how many “go to heaven”. One of the big problems is the rocket.

During the interview, the reporter learned that in 2022, the US launch vehicle will launch 87 times in total, with a payload of 734.45 tons. The total number of launches in China is quite a lot, reaching 64, ranking second in the world, but the load mass is only 197.21 tons. Among them, the bulk is completed by the “national team” Aerospace Science and Technology Group and Aerospace Science and Industry Group. Galaxy Power, Guangzhou Zhongke Aerospace Exploration Technology Co., Ltd. and Interstellar Glory have successfully launched, but the load mass is less than 1 ton.

Just at the end of April, the Sixth Academy of Aeronautics and Aviation released three liquid rocket engines tailored for commercial aerospace, and will subsequently build a pulsating production line with an annual assembly capacity of 300 commercial aerospace engines. This move may enhance the domestic ability to enter the space on a large scale at low cost.

Unicorns, can you fill in the puzzle of China‘s commercial space rocket?

We must first have the strength to survive

Rockets are more of a one-time consumable than satellites, and are extremely expensive.

A practitioner in the field of commercial rocket recycling told reporters that the cost of rocket manufacturing is closely related to the load. A small solid rocket with a load of several hundred kilograms costs about 30 million to 40 million yuan, and the profit margin is between 10% and 15%. , similar to the Long March rocket with a load of more than 20 tons, the cost is as high as more than 1 billion yuan.

In addition to being expensive, the development cycle of the rocket is longer and the risk is greater-it is either 0 or 1, success or failure is determined at the moment of ignition, and there is no second chance. For example, Blue Arrow Aerospace, the highly anticipated Suzaku-2 Yaoyi carrier rocket failed to launch at the end of last year. Right now, the final assembly of the Zhuque-2 Yao-2 carrier rocket has been completed in Jiaxing, waiting for another attempt.

“Suzaku-2 is a liquid rocket, unlike a solid rocket that uses a finished engine, and the technology is relatively mature. Like a car, a liquid rocket is filled with fuel before launch, and the rocket can be recovered through a control algorithm, which is more technically difficult. The development cycle will take about three to four years.” The practitioner believes that although many technologies are still in the experimental stage, and due to the complex process, it is difficult to quantify the production of rockets like satellites, but there are still great opportunities for commercial rocket companies.

In recent years, as satellite manufacturing tends to be low-cost, mass-produced, lightweight, and market demand expands, commercial rocket companies can just become a supplement to the “national team” and create their own in the fields of small and medium-sized rocket development and launch, and rocket recycling and reuse. value.

Zhejiang is obviously fully aware of this, as can be seen from its strong support for Blue Arrow Aerospace and the layout of multiple platforms. Among them, the Ningbo International Commercial Space Launch Center, which has attracted the most attention from the outside world, is mainly for private aerospace companies, with an investment of up to 10 billion yuan.

Of course, unicorns all understand one of the oldest business laws: those who can truly survive in an industry will always be a minority.

“Whether it is a rocket company or a satellite company, it must be demand-oriented. Only by meeting the needs of the public can a closed-loop commercial aerospace model be formed, and a sustainable and large-scale market can only be produced when entering the consumer field.” Hou Bing told reporters, Space-Time Daoyu focuses on the fields of satellite manufacturing and satellite applications, targeting potential markets such as future travel and consumer electronics, laying out core products, and has completed the layout of the entire industry chain of satellite R&D, manufacturing, measurement and control, and application.

Only those who have the strength to survive can develop the ability to conquer the sea of ​​stars. “In the early stage, you can rely on storytelling to raise funds, but if you can’t produce corresponding results in two or three years, the capital will lose patience.” Zhang Yikun said that in recent years, Changguang Satellite has built the world‘s largest sub-meter-level commercial remote sensing satellite constellation, in agriculture and forestry. More than 150 precise services have been carried out in 14 fields including water conservancy, natural resources, transportation, digital city, and emergency disaster prevention, expanding its own profit margin.

In the interview, unicorn companies and commercial aerospace practitioners also hope that the capital market and ordinary people can give more tolerance and support to the fledgling industry, “SpaceX is 21 years old, and China‘s commercial aerospace industry is only 8 years old. Compared with Musk’s Falcon, Starship and Starlink, we still have a gap.”

An aerospace industry chain, from upstream development and launch to downstream operation and application, is composed of many links. The manufacturing link located in the upstream can be divided into overall satellite manufacturing and satellite supporting manufacturing. The launching link can be divided into overall rocket manufacturing, rocket supporting manufacturing, satellite launch services, etc. The downstream of the industrial chain can be subdivided into communication, navigation, remote sensing applications, etc. .

Almost every link can create a market worth hundreds of billions. This is an opportunity for Zhejiang and China. In this competition with the sky as the curtain, we also expect that China‘s SpaceX will be born among these unicorn companies.