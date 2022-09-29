Original title: From 2399 yuan!Xiaomi Civi 2 JD.com launches trade-in to high subsidy of 460 yuan

Bionic eyes, atmospheric portrait. Recently, Xiaomi Civi 2 was officially released. The new phone is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform, with dual front cameras and the same main camera of the rear flagship. JD.com is now officially on sale. You can enjoy 6 periods of interest-free when you place an order. You can get a limited edition of 3,000 sets of Xiaomi exclusive gift boxes. You can also enjoy the high subsidy of 460 yuan for trade-in and 180-day replacement without repair. Start a new one. Machine is more worry-free.

In terms of products, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform, and the 8 core modules are inherited from the Snapdragon 8 series flagship processor, with the same ISP architecture and AI architecture, with stronger strength. 2387mm large area, more stable temperature control. In terms of screen, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED micro-curved screen, supports 120Hz refresh rate, and newly upgraded 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which effectively reduces visual fatigue in dark light.

The Mi Civi 2 has a body thickness of 7.23mm and a weight of 171.8g. The whole machine adopts a front and rear double slightly curved design. Among them, the back cover of the new version of the small white skirt is designed with thermoforming technology and electroplating diaphragm, and the back cover is more three-dimensional.

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi Civi 2 brings a comprehensive upgrade in hardware and experience, with dual front cameras, a 32MP ultra-clear professional main camera and a 32MP ultra-wide-angle main camera, which can handle high-definition pictures regardless of large viewing angles or small details. Using bionic eyes technology, the delicate space is gradually blurred, and the protagonist is more prominent. Xiaomi Civi 2 also brings beautiful skin portraits, using pixel-level skin rejuvenation technology 3.0, adding a new texture style, specially adjusted for boys, supporting multi-person group photos to distinguish beauty, more multi-color warm four soft light, five kinds Atmospheric light effects and 4D light tracking technology help you create atmospheric portrait blockbusters.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Civi 2 has a built-in 4500mAh battery that supports 67w wired fast charging. The fuselage uses a 2387mm VC uniform temperature plate. The official said that in the three-hour King of Glory 90-frame game, the average frame rate was 89.5fps, and the maximum temperature was 41.8°C. In addition, Xiaomi Civi 2 comes standard with linear motors, NFC door card simulation, infrared remote control and other functions. The Xiaomi Civi 2 8GB+128GB version is priced at 2399 yuan, the 8+256GB version is priced at 2499 yuan, and the 12GB+256GB version is priced at 2799 yuan. At present, JD.com has been fully launched. Friends who are excited can go to JD.com to purchase the phone immediately, unlock a lot of benefits and service guarantees, and refresh and feel more at ease.

