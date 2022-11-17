Listen to the audio version of the article

Artigiano in Fiera returns to Milan, the event organized by Ge.Fi. (Fiere Management), which represents the great world of Italian small and micro enterprises, or 97% of the manufacturing realities of our country. The event is scheduled this year from Saturday 3 to Sunday 11 December in Fiera Milano in Rho, as always open to the public, from 10 to 22.30 (with free invitation, to be downloaded from the artigianoinfiera.it website).

This year Artigiano in Fiera will be spread over seven pavilions of the Rho exhibition center, with 2,350 exhibitors (510 of which are new) and 84 countries from around the world represented. There will be companies from all over Italy, just as a large area will be dedicated to Europe, in particular to France, Spain, Austria and Portugal.

«Artigiano in Fiera is the place for the enhancement of the economy centered on the person and on the territory – says the president of Ge.Fi., Antonio Intiglietta -. A great representation of cultures from all over the world is confirmed again this year, the ideal destination for those who choose to support the economy on a human scale, the showcase of the real economy. Our visitors can go on a sort of world tour in one place, discovering original gifts and unique and natural products».

Support for young talents

Artigiano in Fiera placed a particular focus on the emerging talents of craftsmanship, starting with the advertising campaign, created together with the young students of IED Milano, with which Ge.Fi. started a collaboration process. For the 2022 communication campaign, a contest was activated in which six young people took part, including students of Graphic Design and Illustration and Animation, who proposed their vision of the event through 15 artworks.

Solidarity and globality

There will be a space dedicated to solidarity, with 18 eighteen companies from Ukraine, whose participation was supported by Ge.Fi itself. From Africa the great presences of Tunisia, Senegal and the debut of Benin are confirmed. The country of honor will be India, with a vast representation of craftsmanship from every product sector. Also from Asia we note the returns in grand style of Vietnam, with 13 specialized companies, in particular, in food and textile production, as well as paper and wood processing, and Iran, with a representation of artisan women from the country and some typical products.