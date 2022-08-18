Home Business From 4499 or 4499, the configuration diagram of Huawei Mate 50 series is suspected to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 4G.
Business

From 4499 or 4499, the configuration diagram of Huawei Mate 50 series is suspected to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 4G.

by admin
From 4499 or 4499, the configuration diagram of Huawei Mate 50 series is suspected to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 4G.

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


Halfway through August, for the digital world, the upcoming September will be another lively month. Apple’s autumn new product launch will be held in September, and the iPhone 14 series will also be unveiled at the launch. Interestingly, many bloggers predict that the launch of Huawei Mate 50 series will also be scheduled for September, and a top flagship battle will soon begin. Recently, news about Huawei’s Mate 50 series has also continued. On August 18, Mobile China learned that a digital blogger released a configuration diagram of the Mate 50 series.

Huawei Mate series mobile phone

It is understood that the blogger said that this picture should be the closest to the configuration of the Huawei Mate 50 series. The content of the picture shows that the Huawei Mate 50 series will be equipped with a 6.76-inch BOE curved screen that supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate; runs HarmonyOS 3.0 operating system; equipped with Snapdragon 8Gen 1 4G processor, HiSilicon NPU; built-in 4400mAh battery, supports 66W Fast charging; 50-megapixel main camera with IMX766 sensor; equipped with X-axis linear motor.

Huawei Mate 50 series configuration diagram

In terms of price, the blogger said that the price of Huawei Mate 50 series will not be too high. Combined with the blogger’s previous prediction, the minimum version of the Mate 50 series starts at 4,499 yuan or 4,599 yuan, the Pro version starts at 5,899 yuan or 5,999 yuan, and the RS version starts at 5,899 yuan or 5,999 yuan. version or 7999 yuan.

See also  HarmonyOS 3 on Huawei Watch 3: Connect and collaborate with a single pull


You may also like

One of the main reasons for the early...

Novergia: central bank raises rates by 50 basis...

Дүɱ óѹӴ_йҾŻ

New Porsche 911 Gt3 RS: all there is...

The stock exchanges today, August 18th. Mixed price...

Ten billion yuan of funds snapped up “Sunlight...

Bed Bath & Beyond: Cohen sells entire stake,...

[Opportunity Exploration]Technology supports carbon peaking and carbon neutrality...

Fed minutes: new rate hikes expected to curb...

China Automobile Association: July commercial vehicle production and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy