Halfway through August, for the digital world, the upcoming September will be another lively month. Apple’s autumn new product launch will be held in September, and the iPhone 14 series will also be unveiled at the launch. Interestingly, many bloggers predict that the launch of Huawei Mate 50 series will also be scheduled for September, and a top flagship battle will soon begin. Recently, news about Huawei’s Mate 50 series has also continued. On August 18, Mobile China learned that a digital blogger released a configuration diagram of the Mate 50 series.

Huawei Mate series mobile phone

It is understood that the blogger said that this picture should be the closest to the configuration of the Huawei Mate 50 series. The content of the picture shows that the Huawei Mate 50 series will be equipped with a 6.76-inch BOE curved screen that supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate; runs HarmonyOS 3.0 operating system; equipped with Snapdragon 8Gen 1 4G processor, HiSilicon NPU; built-in 4400mAh battery, supports 66W Fast charging; 50-megapixel main camera with IMX766 sensor; equipped with X-axis linear motor.

Huawei Mate 50 series configuration diagram

In terms of price, the blogger said that the price of Huawei Mate 50 series will not be too high. Combined with the blogger’s previous prediction, the minimum version of the Mate 50 series starts at 4,499 yuan or 4,599 yuan, the Pro version starts at 5,899 yuan or 5,999 yuan, and the RS version starts at 5,899 yuan or 5,999 yuan. version or 7999 yuan.



