From 5999 yuan! OPPO Find N2 series has become: won JD.com/Tmall 5K+ double champion
Not long ago, OPPO updated the product line of folding screen mobile phones, and launched two models at one time.A horizontally foldable Find N2 and a vertically foldable Find N2 Flip start at 5,999 yuan.

This morning, OPPO Find N2 Flip officially ushered in its first sale. This is not only OPPO’s first vertically folding mobile phone, but also the industry’s first folding screen mobile phone equipped with MediaTek chips. It has a built-in Dimensity 9000+ flagship chip.

According to OPPO official news, the Find N2 series has won the first battle,Directly won the double champion of sales of Android phones in the 5K+ price segment on JD.com and Tmall platforms.

Find N2 Flip is also the industry’s first small folding mobile phone that supports dual SIM and dual 5G, and is equipped with a “huge” external screen on the back, which is the largest and most practical external screen in the industry.

OPPO has also specially developed a set of “any window” for it, which supports multiple functions such as convenient reply on the external screen, customizing the external screen card of Xiaohongshu, fast payment on the external screen, smart card on the external screen, and free swiping of NFC opening and closing. convenient.

As for Find N2, it is further optimized on the basis of the previous generation. The internal screen resolution is 1920×1792, the size is 7.1 inches, the external screen is 5.54 inches, and the resolution is 2120×1080. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor and built-in 4520mAh Large battery, with 67W super flash charging, powerful performance also has long-lasting battery life.

The most important thing is that this folding screen weighs only 233g, which is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the external screen with extremely high display quality, it is fully enough for daily use and very practical.

