From a mysterious disease to a global threat

From a mysterious disease to a global threat

On May 20, 1983, the HIV virus that causes the AIDS symptoms was first reported. The stigmatization of the disease persists to this day.

The red ribbon: A symbol of solidarity with people infected with HIV. archive image: EPA

The first AIDS diseases were diagnosed more than 40 years ago – however, at that time there was neither the name AIDS nor precise knowledge about the cause of the immunodeficiency disease.

The pathogen, which was later given the name HIV, was discovered in 1983. To date, 40.1 million people have died from AIDS worldwide – but significant progress has also been made in combating the disease.


