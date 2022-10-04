Banca Akros (Banco BPM Group) has issued and listed in direct listing on Cert-X of the Italian Stock Exchange a new series of Investment Certificates intended for “self directed investors”. It is about 15 Equity Premium Accelerator Coupon Certificates with a duration of 18 months on individual Italian and European shares.

Today’s issue represents a novelty on the Italian market, thus allowing the investor to be able to choose from a wider range of investment products. The peculiarity of this series of Certificates is that of being able to get an additional reward (Accelerator Coupon), in the event of early redemption, equal to the sum of all future premiums that the investor could have obtained if the Certificate had not expired early.

The main features

The new tranche of Investment Certificates is characterized by a minimum denomination of 100 euros, maturity on 28 March 2024 and provides for the payment of 2 quarterly conditional premiums in December 2022 and March 2023, which are paid if the underlying share does not fall below the Coupon Threshold Level. Furthermore, from June 2023, in the event that on the quarterly interim valuation dates the value of the underlying share is greater than or equal to the initial value, the Certificate would expire prematurely by repaying the issue price of € 100 plus the quarterly premium and all future quarterly premiums that the investor could have received if the Certificate had not expired prematurely.

In the event that the Certificate has not redeemed early, at maturity it is sufficient that the value of the underlying is not lower than the Barrier Level for the investor to receive a redemption equal to the issue price. plus the last prize. In the event that the underlying were to be below the Barrier Level, the investor would receive a redemption amount equal to what he would have obtained by investing directly in the underlying share, suffering a loss on the capital invested.

The main features of the new issue are as follows:

An example, the Certificate on Intesa Sanpaolo

To clarify the functioning of the new Equity Premium Accelerator Coupon Series, let’s see as an example the Certificate on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISIN IT0005510323). The product has a nominal value of 100 euros and includes:

in the first 2 quarters the payment of periodic quarterly premiums of € 2.60 if the value of the Intesa Sanpaolo share on the interim valuation dates (December 22, 2022 and March 23, 2023) is equal to or higher than the Coupon Threshold Level (equal to 1.24125).

the payment of periodic quarterly premiums of € 2.60 if the value of the Intesa Sanpaolo share on the interim valuation dates (December 22, 2022 and March 23, 2023) is equal to or higher than the Coupon Threshold Level (equal to 1.24125). in the third quarter there are 3 possible scenarios depending on the value of the Intesa Sanpaolo share as at 23 June 2023. If the underlying share is quoted at a level greater than or equal to the Initial Reference Value, equal to 1.655, the product expires early, repaying 110.40 euro (or the Issue Price plus the expected Quarterly Coupon and all future rewards that could have been received if the Certificate had not expired early); if the underlying share is between the Coupon Threshold Level (equal to 1.24125) and the Initial Reference Value (equal to 1.655), the product pays the Quarterly Coupon equal to 2.60 euros and moves to the next observation date ; if the underlying share is below the Coupon Threshold Level, no premium is paid and the next interim valuation date is passed;

there are 3 possible scenarios depending on the value of the Intesa Sanpaolo share as at 23 June 2023. If the underlying share is quoted at a level greater than or equal to the Initial Reference Value, equal to 1.655, the product expires early, repaying 110.40 euro (or the Issue Price plus the expected Quarterly Coupon and all future rewards that could have been received if the Certificate had not expired early); if the underlying share is between the Coupon Threshold Level (equal to 1.24125) and the Initial Reference Value (equal to 1.655), the product pays the Quarterly Coupon equal to 2.60 euros and moves to the next observation date ; if the underlying share is below the Coupon Threshold Level, no premium is paid and the next interim valuation date is passed; in the fourth quarter the scenarios reflect those described above but in the case of early redemption, the early redemption value is € 107.80;

the scenarios reflect those described above but in the case of early redemption, the early redemption value is € 107.80; in the fifth quarter the scenarios reflect those described above but in the case of early redemption the early redemption value is equal to 105.20 euro.

At maturity they are two possible scenarios. If the Intesa Sanpaolo share on the final recognition date (21 March 2024) is quoted at a level equal to or higher than the Barrier Level (equal to 1.24125), the product reimburses the Issue Price equal to € 100 plus the last premium of 2.60 euros. Otherwise, the investor receives an amount commensurate with the loss recorded by the underlying, as if he had invested in the Intesa Sanpaolo share at the price of € 1.655 (Initial Reference Value)

For more information, see the dedicated website page: https://www.bancaakros.it/equity-premium-certificate-accelerator-ottobre2022/