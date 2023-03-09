BNP Paribas has issued a new range of 13 Maxi Cash Collect certificates on stock baskets on the SeDeX (MTF) of Borsa Italiana, functional products for investing in Italian and foreign stocks, merging various “options” of the Cash Collect world into a single product. The first prize between 14% and 20% of the nominal value, payable on June 14, 2023, it is maxi and fixedi.e. not conditioned by the performance of the underlyings.

The subsequent coupons are quarterly and vary from 1% to 2% of the nominal value. In fact, the Maxi Cash Collects pay bonuses conditional on the performance of the worst of the basketball titles. This means that on the various quarterly valuation dates if the worst of the stocks in the basket (Worst Of basket) is above the premium barrier (40% to 60% of the initial value of each of the underlying stocks) the certificate will pay the premium. Very important is the presence of the memory effect which implies the possibility of subsequently recovering any unpaid premiums on previous valuation dates.

The certificate then also boasts the possibility of early repayment (€100 plus bonuses with memory effect) starting from the second valuation quarter (September 2023) if the value of all shares in the basket is greater than or equal to their respective initial value.

Upon expiry (March 2023), if the certificate has not been paid early, there are two possible scenarios. If the quotation of all the shares making up the basket is equal to or higher than the barrier level (between 40% and 60% depending on the certificate), the product reimburses 100% of the nominal value (100 euros per instrument) plus the last prize and those eventually in memory. Otherwise, if the price of at least one of the shares making up the basket is below the barrier level, the certificate pays an amount commensurate with the performance of the worst among the shares making up the basket (with consequent partial or total loss of the invested capital) .

More information on the BNP Paribas Maxi Cash Collect range is available at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/investment-products/cash-collect/maxi-cash-collect/

The brochure of the new BNP Paribas Maxi Cash Collects is available at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/contentassets/8f71db79dea14e759cb25475240925ea/br_maxicc_march23.pdf/