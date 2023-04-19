From BNP Paribas new Mini Futures on government bonds

BNP Paribas has further expanded its offer by issuing a new series of Mini Future Certificates on Borsa Italiana 2- and 10-year German and American government bonds.

To allow investors to take a position on interest rates, the French bank has launched a new range of Mini Future Certificates tradable on the SeDex of Borsa Italiana which allow leveraged investing both upwards (Mini Long Futures) and downwards (Mini Futures Future Short) on government bonds with a low initial investment and low bid/ask spread. Furthermore, the price of these instruments is unaffected by implied volatility.

Thanks to their characteristics, these tools are particularly suitable for prosecution portfolio hedging strategies.

Dynamic leverage

Among the main advantages offered by Mini Future Certificates is the possibility of amplify the movements of the underlying thanks to the use of financial leverage, which allows the investor to use only a part of the capital that he would have had to use in the case of a direct investment in the underlying and without margination problems. The rest of the capital, equal to the Strike, is in fact made available by the issuer.

Knock Out level

These Certificates are also characterized by the presence of a Knock-out level which works as an automatic stop loss mechanism, whereby it is not possible to lose more than the invested capital. Furthermore, unlike “fixed leverage” certificates, these instruments are characterized by theabsence of the compounding effect: the leverage of the Mini Futures varies according to the variations of the underlying, while it remains constant for the fixed leverage.

The price of the Mini Future Long reflects the difference between the price of the underlying and the strike level, or the value of the underlying established at the beginning of the life of the product which determines the leverage effect, divided by parity and any exchange rate. Conversely, to calculate the price of Mini Future Shorts, the difference between the strike and the price of the underlying is considered, divided by parity and any exchange rate. However, the maximum loss of an investment in Mini Futures can never be greater than the invested capital. This is thanks to the presence of the Knock-Out level, a value which, once reached, causes the extinction of the Mini Future itself.

The list of the new Mini long and short

The new issue on Government Bonds includes 2 Mini Futures on the German Euro-Schatz, 2 on the German Euro-Bund, 2 on the American T-Note (2 years) and 2 on the American T-Note (10 years). It’s about 8 overall both in short and long version.

More information on the new Mini Future Certificate range can be found at https://investimenti.bnpparibas.it/certificates-leva/mini-future-certificate.