MILANO – Change skin, from instant buyer which has tried to revolutionize the real estate market by proposing itself as a direct purchaser of properties put up for sale by private owners, a marketplace which in any case maintains the ambition to remain on the frontier of innovation (and does not disdain a few bets as a first-person buyer). It is the relaunch project of Casavo, a brick and mortar trading startup, designed by the founder Giorgio Tinacci.