“Somalia needs to make its voice heard. The climate emergency is one of the country’s biggest problems. And we urgently need long-term projects, from renewable energy sources to water problems ”. Somali Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, is at The European House-Ambrosetti forum to emphasize that the country must not be looked at with the eyes of the humanitarian and security crisis. “The climate crisis is extremely profound. And that is why the ministry I preside has just been born. We can no longer waste time ”.

Minister, how serious is the climate emergency?

«For us a lot. And it is the reason why the new government has decided to face the affair head on. In past years Somalia has suffered humanitarian, water and security problems in general, and many of the faults are linked to climate change. We have problems related to forestry, timber, floods, desertification. That is why we need to focus more on these aspects. I look forward to receiving answers from the United Nations as well ».

Do many think that the problems of the country are other?

“Of course, it is believed that there are only two issues: humanitarian and security. But that’s not the case, quite the contrary. The disasters we are experiencing are climate based. And therefore it is necessary to combine the double purpose. Fighting the climate crisis to counteract the others ».

The population suffers. A potentially heavy mix.

«The climate is part of the security plan. Because it is not normal for a family to have to move from one city to another precisely because it has found its home invaded by water or sand dunes, as has been happening in recent years, precisely because of the climate emergency. We need support, we need to be able to look to the future. Otherwise how can we manage our development “?

What are your efforts?

“My portfolio is about climate and the environment, and we have a specific goal: to send positive messages that the country can do it. But obviously we need support from developed countries ».

What do you mean? I doubt if it takes only promises or a lot of money.

“Exactly. We need projects. We need to work on renewable energy. Wind, solar, anything that is renewable. Our blend for the next five years will have to be this, and therefore we will have to focus on this area. Had we worked on this sector earlier we would have prevented the situation from getting worse. If we continue like this, Somalia will experience an unprecedented disaster ».

Projects, we said.

“Yes, we need to have long-term development projects as soon as possible. Now with an ad hoc ministry we can have a plan that can make a significant step forward. And at the basis of this there is the energy question, a fundamental point for combating climate change ».

How do you see Somalia in a ten-year time horizon, also in light of this new commitment through the ministry?

«The Somalis are returning home, this is the news of the last few years. They want to experience the country. And this means direct investments. There is a desire to bring new ideas. We are going fast, and we believe in our work. If we join Europe, in terms of investments, and the rest of the world, we can only run. Not only that: in particular, I believe that if the Italians return to the field, if the investors decide to do more in Somalia, I believe we can obtain a bilateral advantage. Even at the level of the fight against the climate emergency ».