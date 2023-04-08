ChatGPT, a little artificial intelligence would have been good for politicians and bureaucrats and would have saved them from their inconsistency of thought. The analysis

When I hear some of our politicians being scandalized by the use of bugs in the kitchen or I see them get indignant when someone dares that some of ours dishes acclaimed as national have distant roots from Italy, when the politicians themselves boast of give up research on synthetic meat chasing the insane claims of Coldiretti (which have nothing to do with saving our gastronomic traditions), when an Italian protection body establishes the stop a ChatGPT (unique together with Russia, China, North Korea and other countries of this caliber) because it does not respect privacy (forgetting that we lost it long ago) while call centers harass us every day in full compliance with the rules, when you invent a phantom search for smugglers on the terraqueous globe, then I understand that we are a dead country inside.

READ ALSO: “Geopolitics of the infosphere”, from ChatGPT to robots: the digital guide book

Yes, you understood correctly. Dead inside. A country that has a cultural horizon that does not go beyond the neighborhood. Someone will say that neighborhoods and popular traditions must be saved, of course they must be washed out, but erecting barriers while the world goes on shoots itself in the foot. AND the approach of the bullies, the repeaters. To think that a politician takes minutes of his time to fight, regardless of the health benefits, against the use of certain insects or against experiments on synthetic meat which would have enormous benefits on the environment, we have concrete proof of our legendary provincialism which has made us slide into a relentless decline, which sees any kind of intrusion as smoke and mirrors: of people, of cultures, of ideas, of dishes, of research.

READ ALSO: The new slip of the Privacy Guarantor: it blocks ChatGpt and makes fun of us

Long live diversity, multi-ethnic cuisines, experimentation, technologies, different languages. A people that closes itself dies. But perhaps we are already dead, but not because we will be able to buy insects and get indigestion, while we are indignant about crickets, in fact the PNRR runs ahead of us and we risk losing tens of billions of profits for development, for evolution which, let us not forget, is made up of leaps forward and not of Italian withdrawals like those that have already occurred in the past on GMOs, Nuclear, Tap, Uber and so on Street….

And then some artificial intelligence of ChatGPT maybe it would have been good for politicians and bureaucrats and would have saved them from their inconsistency of thought and perspective (as well as from shots like the recent one by La Russa) and the PNRR would also have benefited from it.

Subscribe to the newsletter

