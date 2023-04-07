Listen to the audio version of the article

From cities of art to agritourisms, from the mountains to trips abroad, tourism is experiencing a season of strong growth with numbers approaching or exceeding those of pre-Covid and driving the catering sectors, with 6.4 million guests, and made in Italy with 142,000 foreigners expected.

City of art for 1.8 million people

“The growth phase of Italian tourism continues and it will be wonderful to return to see the cities of art invaded by Italians and, above all, foreigners to discover the beauties of our territory”, says Vittorio Messina, President of Assoturismo Confesercenti. «This year’s numbers are very close to those of 2019, 1.7 million against 1.8 million, even if the last Easter before the pandemic was linked to the April 25 long weekend. Probably the cold of the last few days has discouraged some and has not allowed us to fully reach pre-crisis levels. However, despite the difficulties associated with the lack of personnel and the increase in costs, the numbers give tourism companies hope for a 2023 with large numbers and in an increasingly fundamental sector for growth and the Italian economy. A sector to be valued as it deserves and which must really find a place at the center of investments and on the agenda”. A presence in the cities of art strongly supported by foreign arrivals which, according to Enit, should reach 142,000 visitors in these Easter days.

Tourism, 142,000 foreigners arriving at Easter

One in four Italians in agritourism

Almost one in four Italians chose to travel over the Easter weekend to join relatives and friends, go on vacation or simply take a day trip. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti/Ixe’ analysis which highlights the Italians’ desire to escape, despite the sudden return of cold weather and concerns about the war in Ukraine. The favorite destinations remain the Italian ones for 95% of holidaymakers, from the sea to the cities of art to the mountains. The agritourisms are very popular where, according to Campagna Amica Terranostra, there will be over 500,000 presences of Italians driven by the desire to be outdoors in search of good food. An offer that drives even the small villages with less than five thousand inhabitants where 92% of the typical national products are born. One of the 25,400 agritourism companies is also chosen by the push towards an entirely Made in Italy tourism of proximity, “sustainable” in terms of costs, distances and respect for one’s well-being, with an attentive eye to the pleasure of the table. Many menus have reserved a place of honor for fish this Easter, chosen by almost six Italians out of ten (58%), Coldiretti/Ixè informs, highlighting its strong presence starting from Good Friday. An appointment that leads many to abstain from the consumption of meat to respect a cultural and religious tradition that is even more deeply felt this year. Eight million citizens, according to Coldiretti, have decided this year to fast, rediscovering a practice that had faded over time, with a single meal during the day. Among those who eat lean meat at Easter, Coldiretti points out, it is above all oily fish, from anchovies to sardines to mackerel sold at more contained prices according to the sobriety criteria required by the occasion.

Full restaurants

There will be 6.4 million guests in Italian restaurants for this Easter 2023, a growing number compared to the trend recorded last year but above all returning to the levels of 2019. This was revealed by the Research Office of FIPE-Confcommercio, the Italian Federation of Public Exercises, which has published a survey on the expectations of Italian restaurateurs for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Specifically, the number of businesses open is down slightly compared to last year, with 88.2% of public establishments deciding to remain operational over the holiday weekend. Among the customers expected in the halls of Italian restaurants, the majority is made up of residents (65%), 28.2% of tourists from other cities of the peninsula, while 6.8% of foreign visitors. For the occasion, 68.2% of the restaurants offer a tasting menu consisting of 6 courses at an average price of 62 euros including drinks. The remaining 31.9% will instead offer an a la carte menu at an average price of 55 euros for three courses (drinks not included). Overall, the expenditure is estimated at 395 million euros. In general, however, in 76.3% of cases the menus will be characterized by a strong link with the tradition of the Easter period. Among the first courses, for example, fresh pasta will be the master: tagliatelle, ravioli and lasagna will be the protagonists of the table. Among the main courses there will obviously be lamb, while for the end of the meal, in addition to traditional desserts (pastiera, cassata, colomba, etc.), mousses, Bavarian cream or millefeuille will also be the most popular.