Christoph Gröner is one of the largest building contractors in Germany.
Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

Christoph Gröner is one of the largest building contractors in Germany. The 55-year-old is CEO of the Gröner Group and, with his company, is responsible for numerous large-scale real estate projects in Germany.

He started out as a construction worker and then gave up his mechanical engineering studies to start out as an independent entrepreneur – with success. Today Gröner builds apartments, high-rise buildings and entire districts. His fortune is estimated at 80 million euros.

How did a construction worker become one of the most powerful real estate entrepreneurs in the country?

In the latest podcast episode Money Mindset, Gröner talks about his path from college dropout to entrepreneur and gives advice to anyone who wants to pursue a career. He also tells what a normal working day looks like for him, what he plans to do with his company and how he manages to sleep only four hours a day on average.

Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

About this podcast

In the financial podcast Money Mindset, Leo Ginsburg, business editor at Business Insider, talks to an exciting guest every week about how he or she invests their money and what advice they give to other people interested in investing.

Every Tuesday you will receive ideas and suggestions on how you can increase your personal wealth without having to study business administration right away. Listen in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Podimo and everywhere there are podcasts.

If you like the podcast, follow it, share it with friends and leave a rating. You can also find Money Mindset on Instagram. Here we publish everything important about the consequences and exciting learnings, facts and tips from the financial world.

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

