From Cristiano Ronaldo to Messi: discover the 10 highest paid athletes in the world

Check out the 10 highest paid athletes in the world

The earnings of sportsmen know no crisis. In 2022, in fact, these 10 athletes combined almost 1.2 billion dollars in earnings. Forbes magazine lined them up. Here is the ranking.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 136 million

Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United in November and joined to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in January, raising his annual player salary to around $75 million and generating additional marketing opportunities in its new home. (Forbes’ on-field estimate merges his two contracts for this season and explains his brief unemployment.) There are rumors that he could try to return to Europe this summer, but in the meantime, the pay raise has him on top The leaderboard lists athletes’ earnings for the first time since 2017 and the third time overall, setting an all-time high for a soccer player with his $136 million total. Brands can’t resist Ronaldo and his huge fan base: 850 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, more than any other athlete in the world. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, is among the latest additions to its sponsor’s stable, helping to push its total home run to around $90 million in the past 12 months.

2. Lionel Messi: 130 million

Messi’s future is the subject of much speculation, with rumors that he could return to Barcelona, ​​or join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, or even land in MLS with Inter Miami. His bank account should be safe regardless. His earnings total matches the high number of the last two editions of the list and he has a long list of lucrative endorsements, including Adidas, Budweiser and PepsiCo. His deal with Socios, a blockchain-based fan platform, alone it pays him about $20 million a year, and the opportunities should keep coming after he led Argentina to a World Cup victory in December. He also launched an investment company called Play Time in October.

