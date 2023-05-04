From De Cecco pasta to Ambrosoli honey: five stamps to celebrate the historic brands of Italian agri-food

De Cecco pasta, Cirio tomatoes, Vismara cured meats, Santa Rosa jam, Ambrosoli honey are the five historic brands of national interest in the agri-food sector to which the same number of stamps issued today by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy are dedicated . Poste Italiane made it known, thus expanding the thematic series «the Excellencies of the productive and economic system».

A circulation of over 200,000 copies is envisaged for each stamp printed by the Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca with a value of tariff B equal to 1.20 euro. All the cartoons with the respective company logos propose figurative elements typical of the respective widely recognizable Italian brands.

130 years of De Cecco pasta in the USA

Fabio Abbati has created the sketch of the gleaning machine symbol of the De Cecco agri-food company that has always characterized its products; it stands out in the foreground on the certificate of the gold medal won at the Universal Exposition of Chicago in 1893; at the bottom left, there are the Italian and American flags, representing the two countries where the product is most loved and known.



(ansa)

The vintage poster for the Cirio tomato

The stamp created by the Italian illustrator and painter Leonetto Cappiello is a vintage poster of the Cirio company dating back to the 1920s.



(ansa)

The waiter with the tray of Vismara cold cuts

A waiter who serves some excellent cured meats on a platter was chosen for the Vismara sketch by Matias Hermo.



(ansa)

The iconic jar of Santa Rosa jam

And it is also Hermo for Santa Rosa who designed the company logo in the center of the iconic jar from which a vortex of fruit explodes.



(ansa)

The jar of Ambrosoli honey and the historic label

Finally, it is the characteristic jar of Ambrosoli honey, with the historic label, that was chosen by Gaetano Ieluzzo, where a bee collecting nectar is reproduced on some flowers and in the background two children running across a meadow.



(ansa)

Business Minister Urso: symbolic day of Made in Italy

The philatelic series was presented this morning in the Sala degli Arazzi of Palazzo Piacentini. Present at the ceremony were the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, the undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto, the interim president of the State Printing Office and Mint Paolo Cento, the philatelic manager of Poste Italiane Giovanni Machetti, the president of the association « Historical Brands of Italy» Massimo Caputi and the representatives of the companies. «With this philatelic series we wanted to pay homage to some of the most significant companies of Made in Italy – commented Minister Urso -. The strength of the Italian system lies precisely in its historic brands that represent food and wine, artisanal and industrial products on a global level. The PGI recognition has increased international consumer awareness and today the Made in Italy brand is recognized worldwide as a synonym of quality. Today – he concluded – we are also working to enhance the artisanal and industrial products that make our entrepreneurial fabric unique. This ministry is their home.”