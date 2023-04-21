From Dot-Coms to ECB-Fed squeezes, how to save yourself from banking crises

Bank crisis and comparison with the past: commentary

As the old saying goes, lightning never strikes the same place twice. However, as we observe developments in the banking sector today, a comparison with the past can still prove useful. While all recessions and subsequent deleveraging have unique catalysts and circumstances, the common theme of all the recessions of the last few decades has been a significant “malinvestment” in an industry, resulting in a bubble that eventually burst when the Fed started raising rates. The global financial crisis, for example, was triggered by a housing bubble, the “Dot-Com” crisis was preceded by years of exuberant technology investment that propelled the NASDAQ to astronomical heights, and the Savings and Loans (S&L) of the late 1980s was preceded by a rapid and imprudent growth in loans by Savings and Loans institutions.

We believe that the events and dynamics that have given rise to the recent volatility of small and medium-sized banks present interesting analogies, albeit on a smaller scale, with those that led to the S&L crisis in the 1980s. However, we believe there are also some important differences that should limit the severity of potential repercussions this time around.

The similarities between the two episodes

