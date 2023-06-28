from duration to expense, Findomestic identikit for holidays 2023

Tourism: from duration to expense, the Findomestic identikit for 2023 holidays

At the end of May, 60% of Italians had already booked their summer holidays, 33% more than the same period last year, but for almost all (93%) it will not exceed 15 days and for 51% of these it will not go beyond a week. According to the photograph taken by theFindomestic’s June monthly observatory, created in collaboration with Eumetra, 41% of vacationers will spend much (7%) or something (34%) more than last year mainly due to the increase in prices. It is above all for this reason that 12% (like last year) of Italians will not go on holiday this summer.

Almost 8 out of 10 respondents (78%) will remain within the Italian borders, while those who will choose European countries will increase by 7 percentage points compared to 2022 (24%) and non-EU travelers will double (from 3% to 6% in 2023). Rented houses and hotels are the preferred structures (about 30% of preferences for both) and it is here that the interviewees report the greatest price increases

(61% of preferences) together with restaurants and bars, reported in 66% of cases. The average expenditure declared for a holiday will be 1,560 euros with a range that goes from 1,250 for a single to 1,850 for a family of 4.

“Almost 8 out of 10 Italians continue to perceive rising prices”

He remembers it Gilles ZeitounChief Executive Officer and General Manager Findomestic – especially for foodstuffs, indicated by 92% of the interviewees as the category most affected by price increases, even more than electricity and gas (70%). It is no coincidence that inflation remains the first concern of Italians, followed by that of the progressive decline in purchasing power and by fear of the effects of climate change (38%), also following the floods in Emilia-Romagna. In this context, families – concludes Zeitoun – in 43% of cases complain of a fairly (34%) or very (9%) problematic economic situation and plan fewer purchases for the future”.

With a decrease of 8.4%, the survey at the end of May by the Findomestic Observatory confirms the negative trend already recorded at the end of April. The “Superbonus” effect seems to have ended with a drop in the propensity to purchase photovoltaic/thermal systems (-25%), heat pumps (-23%), condensing or biomass boilers (-21.4%), and thermal insulation systems (-17.8%). In comparison, the window and door segment limits the damage by losing 4.9% in purchase intentions over the next 3 months.

Focus home

The trend is also quite negative for household goods: -17.9% for intentions to buy large appliances, -15.4% for small ones, -4.9% for TVs and -4.6% for furniture. Despite the performance of the individual domestic markets, the intention to renovate the house holds (+1.6%). The “vehicles” sector is divided between the used car segment which sees purchase intentions growing by 3.5% and the “new car”, instead, down by 13.6%. Motor vehicles are also down: -13.2% as are alternative mobility: electric scooters down -9.8%, e-bikes down -12%.

Not even sports equipment (-3.9%), cameras (-24.2%), tablets (-7.7%), telephony (-10.9%) and PCs (-11.3%) are not on the list of purchases in the coming months. Slight drop also for travel (-2.7%) but, as the focus of the Findomestic Observatory shows, the majority of Italians have already planned and paid for their vacation.

(Ticker)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

