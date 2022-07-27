Listen to the audio version of the article

Electric mobility, photovoltaic modules on the roofs of the stations, “smart” benches with charging sockets. These are some of the initiatives at the center of a memorandum of understanding that the Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavagliathe Director of Enel Italia, Nicola Lanzettaand the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradihave signed to increase the spread of sustainable tourism.

Garavaglia: «slow» tourism preferred by young people

The Ministry of Tourism undertakes to support and make known the initiatives in favor of slow tourism (small villages, naturalistic hiking, food and wine tourism, scenic railways, cycle tourism, etc.). With the protocol, Garavaglia said, “we are promoting actions for the development of slow tourism, which has increasingly important numbers in our country. Young people, in particular, have become fully aware of this sustainable tourism, which is not a trend but the main reason why destinations are chosen. It is a consolidated fact and it is clearly the development of what will happen in the next few years ».

Adjust supply to demand

The train is naturally “the most sustainable means of transport there is and combining a whole series of services that Enel will also offer goes in the direction of adapting the offer to the new demand”, concluded Garavaglia. “The new generations represent 2 billion people in the world, we hope that at least one will come to Italy sooner or later, if we give them a whole series of sustainable offers”.

Corradi (Trenitalia): newco is coming for slow tourism

The train, as explained by the CEO of Trenitalia, Luigi Corradi, is increasingly used for tourist reasons. «By now 60% of those who use the Arrows do it for tourism. There is a desire to train that we are supporting with various initiatives ». Corradi, announced for September “the birth of a new company, a newco dedicated even more to slow tourism, because we will focus more attention on those regional routes where by train you can reach particular villages, food and wine or cycle tourism locations” also making the most of historic trains. “It will be a company that will work with the ministry and with the regions to develop local tourism by train in a very sustainable way” added Corradi.

Lanzetta (Enel): development with obsessive attention to the environment

“This is a very interesting agreement that involves us directly on three major aspects, first that of supporting this very important partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and with Trenitalia, because the train is the most eco-sustainable vehicle, it typically works with electricity and when this is produced from renewable sources, we realize how this makes it possible to do tourism in a sustainable way »said the Director of Enel Italy, Nicola Lanzetta. “The second point – continued Lanzetta – is to enhance other aspects such as the bike, as a means to go from the station to the site and, along this path, like Enel, we have set up intelligent benches where, while one is resting, one can recharge a bicycle. or electric scooter. The third aspect is that which allows you to visit some industrial archeology sites such as the first hydroelectric plants that were built in Italy ».