From Esselunga to the big names in logistics, fraud on rented work

The scheme of tax fraud on rented work

And tested method to evade VAT and defraud the tax authorities through the use of temporary work. The investigation into Esselunga which led yesterday to the seizure of 48 million euros to the large-scale distribution group is only the latest in a long series of investigations conducted by prosecutor of Milan. I am indeed at least another 15 investigations have been opened from the prosecutor’s office of the Lombard capital where the pattern is repeated more or less identically. Sometimes, with the same protagonists.

The other inquiries

The cases are summarized by the Milan prosecutor’s office itself. They range from the logistics giant Dhl Supply Chain (Italy) to the group Gls. At the skimmer spa, the Beretta sausage factorythe agribusiness group Spreafico spa, Movimoda. And again the multinationals Uber, Tnt, Lidl. The Milan Fair, Schenker, Aldieri spathe Cegalin group – Hotelvolver, Brt, Geodis.

The manpower “reservoirs”.

In the case of Esselunga, the former financial director is under investigation Stephen Ciollihis successor (in office) Albino Rocca and the company pursuant to law 231. The scheme reconstructed from the investigations by the prosecutor is as follows: a series of “reservoir” company, cooperatives or limited liability companies, which supplied the manpower and took turns transferring workers from one to the other. Omitting VAT payments and often manipulating payroll. The “filter” company, generally consortia, which re-invoiced the services to the final clients. And finally the clientthe large company that stipulated contracts with the filter companies (or directly with the “reservoirs”).

The abuse of benefits

For Esselunga, “the client company, a leading company in the field of large-scale retail trade, abuses the benefits offered by the illicit system. Neutralizing your own tax wedge through the outsourcing of labor and all related charges. This involves using fictitious contracts for provision of services which, indeed, conceal the only real object of the agreement between the parties. That is the mere staffing carried out in violation of the rules governing its discipline”.

Key figure

A key figure is that of Fabrizio Cairoli, entrepreneur. Mentioned in the papers of the Esselunga investigation, he is involved in at least two other similar investigations: Spreafico and Fratelli Beretta. Cairoli appears in the investigations as “de facto administrator” of a series of cooperatives or srl. The fraudulent scheme’s labor tank companies.

