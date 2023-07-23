From fabric waste, sustainable shoes that help the environment

From shoe scraps to completely sustainable new footwear. From inventories of fabrics and microfibers to a limited edition to wear, which promises to be one of a kind. The new example of circular economy applied to fashion is born in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Using recycled material from production waste, a small company in the province of Udine, Re49, founded in 1949 and which the great-grandson of the founder, Nicola Masolini, is giving this new look of modernity, Dinamica microfiber footwear was born, produced by the Japanese industrial giant Asahi Kasei.

Material that is dyed and finished by Miko, another company in the same region based in Gorizia, before becoming uppers. The shoes are thus made using recycled material, through a process that exploits the action of high-pressure water and without the use of organic solvents.

Processing waste

The innovative element that makes microfibre unique is its extended circularity, which comes from processing waste initially intended for car interiors of high range, with which Miko collaborates. The result of the process is this limited edition capsule signed Re49.

A further peculiarity is represented by the NFT associated with the collection, which certifies its origin and production phases. Under the right logo of each shoe there is a code which allows, by approaching the smartphone, to open a pop-up from which one can access its history certified in blockchain.

“We are very proud to collaborate with Re49 on a unique project of its kind. Our goal is to make this Friulian business model known and exported also outside Italy because it represents a further opportunity for sustainable development. The automotive world, especially for the textile sector dedicated to the creation of interior finishes, it generates obsolescence which, in part, is sent to landfills, thus ending their life cycle. Our business model based on the use of obsolete materials contributes to sustainable development, creating value and helping the environment”, declares Lorenzo Terraneo, CEO of Miko.