From farmer to real estate investor with €5000 passive income

Robert Pleis

Robert Pleis did not do any training after graduating from secondary school, but instead took over his parents’ farm. Later he leased the farm – and suddenly he had a passive income.

Pleis invested in other properties, now has over 300 units and is a full-time investor. His rental income is over one million euros a year; North Germans have between 5,000 and 6,000 euros in net passive income every month.

He spoke to Business Insider about how he did it. Editor Alexandra Habdank recorded his statements.

I have around 300 properties and am an investor. It started as a hobby. I believe that anyone can build wealth through real estate. Because I had no prior knowledge when I bought my first houses – neither about real estate nor about investments. I didn’t even do an apprenticeship.

My mother wanted me to do a bank apprenticeship after I graduated from secondary school, but back then I preferred to drive tractors. My parents had a farm. It was fortunate that they reached retirement age when I came of age. That was in 1993. I succeeded her and went straight into self-employment at the age of 18.

None of my three incomes have been passive so far

