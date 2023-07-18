From Ferrero to Del Vecchio: Berlusconi’s death unlocks the podium of the Scrooges

Forbes, Berlusconi after his death “messes up” the ranking of Italian billionaires

It is a propitious moment for the Italian billionaires, never so many before, according to the ranking compiled by Forbeyes; they are 69 to be exact, five more than last spring. Their total assets correspond to 233 billion dollars, an increase compared to 215.6 last April.

As demonstrated by the top 3 of the annual ranking, the death of Silvio Berlusconi (last June 12) left the coveted third place vacant, then promptly replaced. But that is not all. Always the disappearance of the Cav has inevitably affected the “multiplying” of Italian billionaires, due to the inheritance that the five children have obtained from his huge estate, as reported Prima Online.

