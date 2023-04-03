The young Finnish premier Sanna Marin, idol of the left of half of Europe, lost the elections, finishing in third place

Another blow to the European left comes from yesterday’s vote Finland. The young Finnish premier Sanna Marinidol of the left of half of Europe, lost the elections, finishing in third place, behind the national conservatives of Antti Petteri Orpo and especially behind the populist sovereigns of Riga Bites. Although the polls predicted a loss for Marin, the gap came in slightly larger than expected.

After Sweden, therefore, another party from the North, which notoriously is considered to be part of the so-called “frugal” veers towards the centre-right, demonstrating how the left is not in crisis only in Italy or Spain but also in northern Europe. This fact increases the concerns of socialists and liberals, in view of the important electoral engagement of the European elections of 2024, in which the centre-right could obtain a clear majority and change the balance in Brussels.

This fact can only push Giorgia Meloni to accelerate her well-known project to unite her group of conservatives in Europe ECR with the popular, precisely to strengthen the center-right alliance, to aim to lead the next European parliament and the next commission. Marin, who seems more loved abroad (especially in Italy, where she is considered a small icon on the left) than at home, has been defeated, above all because of her economic policy, considered too little attention to public finances . Under her government, the debt has risen to 70% of GDP (a much higher figure than in the usually virtuous Nordic countries), the economy has been stagnant for months and the inflation rate is close to 9%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

