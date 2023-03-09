Two years to reform the tax authorities, from personal income tax brackets to the flat tax; from the revision of the VAT to the dry coupon. It is the objective that the government has set itself with the draft of the parliamentary delegation bill that is circulating in these hours. The definitive go-ahead for the reform system should come from next week’s Council of Ministers: the personal income tax rates should drop from four to three (there were five in 2021); the IRES to two, while in five years the flat tax should be extended to everyone, but incremental for employees.

This is how the taxman changes.

Ires. The government aims to encourage hiring and investment by companies through a new two-rate IRES, reduced compared to 24% for the share of income destined, in the following two years, for qualified investments and/or new employment. A scenario that also provides for the “gradual elimination of IRAP”, with priorities for partnerships, associated firms and companies between professionals, through the introduction of a surcharge with a tax base corresponding to that of IRES.

personal income tax The centre-right executive is relaunching the extension of the incremental flat tax to employees with the aim, after reducing the personal income tax bands to three, to arrive at the flat tax for everyone within the legislature. On Irpef, simplification of the rules on fringe benefits is envisaged for employees; for the self-employed, the aim is to reduce withholding taxes on remuneration in the event that the worker incurs high costs for employees or collaborators and to recognize tax neutrality for aggregations and reorganizations of professional studios.

Dry coupon. The dry coupon regime could also be extended to non-residential properties. It is a hypothesis under study relating to the Irpef income of buildings. The basic objective is to rationalize and simplify the system.

Capital gain. As far as income of a financial nature is concerned, among other things, the grouping of capital income and other income of a financial nature into a single income category subject to taxation on the basis of the cash and compensation principle and a subsidized substitute tax on income of a financial nature earned by the pension funds.

Mini taxes. Farewell to stamp duty, mortgage and cadastral taxes, special cadastral taxes and mortgage taxes: they will be replaced by a single tax, «possibly in a fixed amount». With a view to a general rationalization, the extension of the self-assessment is envisaged also for the inheritance tax and for the registration tax, in addition to the implementation of new technological solutions and the strengthening of telematic services to reduce and simplify the fulfillments. To facilitate the methods of paying taxes and make the collection systems more efficient, the use of electronic means of payment is also envisaged.

Collection. With the delegation for the tax reform comes a simplification of the collection procedure. In particular, a progressive overcoming of the role and simplified access to forms of installments in 120 installments are envisaged. The extension of the term of effectiveness of the collection acts is also envisaged “for a greater speed of recovery” and also the elimination of organizational, logistic and functional duplications, “with consequent reduction of costs”.

Excise. The government also aims to remodulate excise duties on energy products by promoting the use of those obtained from renewable resources. The delegation also provides for the revision of the taxation system regarding excise duties on natural gas and electricity by linking their value to the quantities of products actually sold and invoiced (rather than to the historical data).

Tax relief. The real challenge concerns the review of tax expenditures. A measure necessary to obtain the resources necessary to finance the reform. Today we are dealing with over 600 items and 165 billion of public spending: the hypothesis is a lump sum payment by income bracket, including those subject to substitute taxes.