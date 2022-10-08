Listen to the audio version of the article

“The partnership with large industrial groups moves the line of innovation on health and safety forward”. The general manager of Inail, Andrea Tardiola, is convinced of this and thus explains the strategy behind the agreements with large companies that have been signed in recent weeks. First with the Ferrovie dello Stato, then with the Adr group, Aeroporti di Roma and in recent days also with Aspi, Autostrade per l’Italia. These are three protocols that see the involvement of trade union organizations and represent steps on a path that, in understanding and enhancing the work done by large companies, seeks to identify solutions that can be put together, Tardiola observes, in a country where workplaces cannot be let down, especially in this phase of major works, also driven by the NRP. As the data show, the reports of accidents at work submitted to the Institute between January and August were 484,561, ie 38.7% more than in the same period of 2021. Of these 677 resulted in fatal results, a number in calor 12.3% compared to the previous year. Tardiola explains that in the coming months the goal is to add other protocols as well, in order to «be able to study solutions that the entire production system can benefit from. The successful industrial groups, in fact, are those that work best on the quality and safety of work », observes Tardiola.

The Aspi model

Regarding the protocol reached in recent days with Aspi, the managing director, Roberto Tomasi, explains that «the goal of“ zero accidents ”on construction sites is certainly achievable, creating a synergy between the country’s excellences. We have reduced the level of injuries by more than 50% in the last three years, so we must continue to work in this direction. The protocol between Inail and the Autostrade per l’Italia Group further strengthens an effective collaboration, making it structured and permanent, as well as aimed at spreading the culture of prevention throughout the supply chain ». Companies like Aspi, continues Tomasi, “can make a fundamental contribution in the development of good practices to be adopted at a systemic level: a few months ago, for example, we signed a protocol with the Minister of Labor to establish the work stop authority, which recognizes the right of every worker to stop the construction site if he sees potential dangers to the safety of the team. This is an example of how innovation in practice can come from the private sector and then be extended to the sector. We will continue to work in this sense: it is our duty ». Coming to the Inail protocol, it will last five years, in line with the expiry of the NRR in 2026, and concerns in particular joint initiatives for communication and promotion of the culture of health and safety, the provision of training programs aimed at all company roles and to the personnel involved in the construction of large infrastructural works, the study of risk factors, the design of organizational models to prevent accidents and the promotion of organizational well-being.

The Adr protocol

In the specific case of the Adr protocol, the link with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan should also be observed, so much so that it also follows its timing, having set the deadline in 2026. For the Adr group, the objective is “the reduction, tending towards zero, the accident rate at the airport, also leveraging new innovative and technological solutions, and the transmission of the culture of safety also to those who work with us. To reach them, the way forward is that of cooperation », explains the managing director Marco Troncone. The principles and projects that will arise with the protocol will then be disseminated “also to stakeholders, with a view to continuous improvement of the airport system”, continues Troncone. The areas of collaboration defined by the protocol include initiatives for communication and promotion of health and safety in the workplace, the design of personnel training programs and the experimentation of innovative solutions with high technological value. Central will be the research projects promoted by Inail in the field of robotics, augmented reality through immersive vision, sensors for monitoring work environments, the study of innovative materials for workwear and devices for the prevention of accidents and occupational diseases, such as collaborative exoskeletons. The planning and implementation of risk organization and management models for the prevention of accidents and the promotion of organizational well-being are also envisaged.

The agreement with Fs

“The commitment of the Italian State Railways in the protection of health and safety at work includes a full involvement of all stakeholders, starting with the workers and their trade union representatives, with whom we will continue along this path, as well as a continuous investment in well-being, on the training and awareness of people “. The CEO of FS, Luigi Ferraris, summarized the company’s approach to the agreement signed with Inail in this way. In addition to the commitments envisaged on the communication and training front, the agreement also envisaged the design of organizational and risk management models for the prevention of accidents and the promotion of organizational well-being, as well as the analysis of information flows on accidents on work and occupational diseases in the sectors of interest to the company and in the construction of major works, and the study of risk factors to prevent work-related diseases. of the collaboration, to a Coordination Committee composed of six referents, of which three identified by Inail and three by the FS Group.