From Garbatella to international summits: Giorgia Meloni new Angela Merkel

The trump cards of the leader of FdI

Can the little duckling, the underdog that no one expected become a big white swan capable of playing a game of great importance on the international political and economic scene? Simply put, it can Giorgia Meloni become the new Angela Merkel? Perhaps the comparison is risky.

Maybe it’s a crime of lese-majeste. Maybe yes and maybe not, also because the memory of many is short and no politician, apart from members of the Kennedy family, was born predestined, a kind of anointed by the Lord. An example above all is Silvio Berlusconi. His descent into the field was accompanied by unanimous national and international choirs that branded him (when the comments were benevolent) as an amateur in jeopardy. And then instead, over time, man has been on the national and international political scene, with ups and downs, but always as a protagonist. And even as a tycoon of the press how many covers against him had to read.

It must be said that the current historical moment could be opened to the arrival of a new Merkel. Despite having all the cards in place, the few influential women on the world stage seem to lack the “something more”, the “quid” to be true leaders. We are talking about the powerful head of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, Ursula Von Der Leyen, number one of the European Commission or the super technical Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States.

Having said that, a quick thought in this direction runs when we see our prime minister at the G7 table, that of the world‘s greats discussing joint ventures in the semiconductor sector, industrial partnerships, sixth generation fighter aircraft, war in Ukraine.

The political and economic moment seems to be favorable to a growth in this sense of our premier. Certainly we are not talking about a clone of the powerful former German prime minister but about a woman capable of acting as a protagonist with strength and dignity on the international stage.

There is currently no other woman on the scene who has been able, in such a short time of government, to earn the gallons of a good commander on the world stage.

Immediately after the victory of FDI the comments of the European and world press had certainly not been favorable to her. The New York Times expressed all doubts about its ability to be sufficiently pro-European, the Washington Post declassified the success by stating that Italy was only a good political laboratory, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times did not hide their perplexities about the quality of management of the economy Italian, the Spanish El Pais wondered how long it would last, the German Der Spiegel branded it as a masterclass in Machiavellianism. Not to mention the French who, mired in an unstable political balance and with the right at the door, have wasted no time in attacking it at 360 degrees and are still trying to hit it.

However, after a few months of government, many of these newspapers and commentators have changed their minds and have given away pieces in favor of the young Italian leader.

With a long experience in politics, great determination, recognized coherence and a non-negligible ability not to let anyone set foot on him, GM surprised everyone a bit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

