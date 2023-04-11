ROME. The economic picture remains uncertain and risky, but “Italy is resilient and vital”. In the Def that has just been approved, the government puts all the numbers in a row, and draws a scenario of lights and shadows: GDP, in 2023, will rise by 0.9%%, while in 2024 by 1.5%. There is an important detail: with the deficit at 4.5%, writes the Treasury in the document, 3 billion euros will be freed up for the cut in the tax wedge.

“The Def – according to Minister Giorgetti – takes into account an economic-financial framework which, despite the recent easing of the negative effects deriving from the pandemic and high energy prices, remains uncertain and risky due to the war in Ukraine, tensions geopolitical risks, the rise in interest rates but also due to the emergence of localized crises in the international banking and financial system. In this context, the Italian economy continues to show a considerable amount of resilience and vitality» he specifies. The priority is interventions to support families and businesses.

“The prudence of this document is responsible ambition. We have great challenges ahead of us, from climate change to the demographic decline of the Italian population, but also considerable opportunities to open a new phase of development for our country» explains Giorgetti. The reforms undertaken intend to rekindle confidence in the future – he continues – by protecting the birth rate and families also through the tax reform which will favor large households. It will also recognize the entrepreneurial spirit as an engine of economic development, promoting work as an essential expression of being a person”. “It is realistic – he concludes – to aim for an increase in the growth rate of GDP and employment in the coming years, along a path of innovation and investment under the banner of the ecological and digital transition”.

A key issue is represented by debt, and the effect of the superbonus. «In 2022 the debt/GDP ratio was 144.4%, 1.3 percentage points lower than the forecast of the DBP last November – reads the Def -. A decrease which, coherently with the objectives indicated in the programmatic scenario, will gradually continue to fall in 2023, to 142.1%, in 2024, to 141.4%, until it reaches 140.4% in 2026. However, underlining the ministry, ” the effects of reducing the debt / GDP ratio that could have been recorded if the super bonus had not had the impacts on public finance balances that have been recorded so far cannot be ignored”.