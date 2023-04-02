Online scams, a new method exploits popular sites to send attacks: 30,000 in the last two months

The met online they are changing and becoming more and more sophisticated. To raise the alarm on this new evolution of frauds that hide behind a click is avana, a Check Point Software company, specializes in cyber security. According to a recent report, new forms of phishing are using servizi come iCloud, PayPal, Google Docs, Sharepoint, Intuit e Fedex to send attacks. And what is of greater concern is that the numbers are steadily increasing, totaling approx 33,000 email attacks in the last two months alone.

The method used for the scams, called “Phishing Scams 3.0”, requires no compromise or code, just a free account to infiltrate people’s mailboxes. In other words, the hacker – i.e. the attacker – compromises an account, belonging to an organization or one of his partner’s organizations, and uses it to insert himself into a thread – a sequence of emails sent between two or more people in reply to each other – legitimate email, replying as if it were a physical user. First of all, among all the platforms used to send attacks, iCloud is at the top of the list.