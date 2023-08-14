From greenery to cycle paths, the projects for cities canceled by Pnrr funds

ROME – Community centers for the elderly, young people, families: the plan to make the Corviale livable, the concrete Serpentone on the outskirts of Rome abandoned for decades to neglect and illegality, was the dream of Serena Bruno, l architect from Abruzzo played by Paola Cortellesi in Riccardo Milani’s film “Sorry if I exist”, from 2014. A dream that risks not coming true even after ten years, given that the “Solidarity Pole” of Corviale is among the “Plans Urbani Integrati” (Pui) that the government intends to exclude from the Pnrr, shifting the resources (2.7 billion euros) to Repower Eu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

