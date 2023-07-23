From Intesa to Finecobank here are the queens of the Stock Exchange, according to Assosim

Listen to the audio version of the article

Since the end of 2022, the FTSE Mib has gained 19.08%, reaching 28,231, while the FTSE Italia Star has grown by 2.59%, reaching 47,466. The balance sheet of the trading activity of Assosim’s associates in the first half of 2023 highlights lights, but also shadows, because there was a reduction in volumes traded and the number of transactions concluded on equity instruments both on the Euronext Milan Domestic market and on the Euronext Growth Milan market. According to Assosim, this trend is mainly attributable to high interest rates which make other asset classes more attractive.

In fact, the performance of the bond market has particular significance in the Assosim financial statements. The persistent restrictive policy of the European Central Bank has led investors to show interest in new issues, characterized by higher yields. In addition to signaling the positive outcome of the subscription of the BTP Valore, which ended in June, Assosim also highlights the growth in volumes traded on the secondary market, which expresses the widespread expectation of interesting returns, also attributable to the presumable conclusion of the restrictive phase of monetary policy. As regards all the other markets, Assosim reports the excellent performance of the Vorvel market in the first half of 2023 with an increase in volumes traded and transactions completed which, in almost all market segments, exceeded 200%.

Taking a closer look at the six-monthly data relating to the transactions carried out by its Associates (in relation to the markets managed by Borsa Italiana, Vorvel, Equiduct and by the associated intermediaries operating as Systematic Internalisers) the first position of Finecobank emerges, with regard to the ranking relating to shares, with a market share of 26.96%; second Intesa Sanpaolo, with a share of 14.03%; Banca Akros Akros third, with a share of 10.72%. In the ranking by number of transactions Finecobank shows a market share of 22.94%; Intesa Sanpaolo of 16.15%; Akros Bank of 9.68%.

If only the stock market of Borsa Italiana is considered, Intesa Sanpaolo’s gap from the first position (Finecobank) is reduced. As far as bonds are concerned, Intesa Sanpaolo takes first position, with a market share of 25.81%; Banca Akros second, with a market share of 24.97%; Finecobank is third, with a market share of 8.14%. As regards the number of transactions, Intesa Sanpaolo shows a market share of 29.50%; Akros Bank of 19.64%; Finecobank of 11.14%.

