Investlinx ETFs on the Milan Stock Exchange

The first two ETFs listed in Italy are called Investlinx Balanced Income ETF (LINXB) e InvestlinxCapital Appreciation ETF (LINXC). Of the former, approximately half of the portfolio is invested in bonds and the other half in equities. The second invests primarily in equity securities of leading global companies. These are the two issues on the Milan Stock Exchange by Investlinx, the first European investment management company to create actively managed ETFs.

Founded by Mario Bonaccorso, manager with over 20 years of international experience in the investment management sector and led by CEO Matteo Solfanelli, manager with 15 years of professional experience in the Azimut Group, they offer diversified portfolios composed of both equities than bonds that do not refer to any benchmarks. The costs of Investlinx ETFs are significantly lower (more than 50%) than the average of balanced and equity funds distributed in Italy.

The company’s objective in the medium term is to list its own companies ETFs on other European markets and to expand the offer with the launch of new products capable of meeting multiple return objectives and investors’ risk appetite. The minority shareholder also includes Exor NV, which has also invested its capital in the two Investlinx ETFs.

“We are really proud to start our journey from Italy, listing our first ETFs on Borsa Italiana, and di bring an innovative offer to the European asset management market, giving investors the opportunity to broaden their investment choices through global and diversified portfolios that can be purchased as ETFs”, commented Mario Bonaccorso, founder of Investlinx. And the CEO Matteo Solfanelli added: “We are bringing a new reality to the market that will give investors the opportunity to benefit from actively managed diversified portfolios through simple and low-cost ETFs”.