From January to July 2022, the scale of retail sales of household appliances is 156.6 billion yuan

On August 26, 2022, the 2022 China Kitchen Appliance Industry Summit Forum was held in Harbin under the guidance of China Household Electrical Appliances Association and hosted by China State Grid.It is worth mentioning that this summit forum is also one of the important activities of the “2022 National Home Appliance Consumption Season”.At the meeting, Bosch, Casarte, Fangtai, Galanz, Haier, Midea, Rinnai, Robam, Sakura, Siemens, Wanhe, Vantage, Macro and other kitchen appliance brands, andForum exclusive channel partner JD.com home appliance, data support organizationAowei cloud network attended，In-depth discussion around the industry environment, product trends, and external opportunities of kitchen appliances.

The economy is the barometer of the industry,In the first half of 2022, kitchen appliance companies have been affected by various unfavorable environments since the epidemic for three years. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, from January to July 2022, the total retail sales of social consumer goods was 24,630.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 0.2%. Spending has slowed, the willingness to save has increased, and expanding domestic demand has become the key to stabilizing the economy. On the other hand, the real estate industry, which is closely related to the kitchen appliance industry, is still in a low ebb. From January to July, the sales of 35 companies fell by 39.9% year-on-year, and buyers were in a wait-and-see mood. Cai Ying, an industry expert at the Macroeconomic Research Institute, believes that “to survive and develop under the current circumstances, production enterprises should strengthen their confidence. The fundamentals of the entire domestic market are there. There are still opportunities and opportunities in this process. Enterprises should go to Adapt to the new policy of expanding consumption and focus on new consumption highlights, so as to develop new space.”

Affected by the above environment, the kitchen appliance market will move forward under pressure in 2022. According to data from Aowei Cloud, from January to July 2022, the retail sales of household appliances in the kitchen scene will be 156.6 billion yuan, down 6.1% year-on-year. 173.97 million units, down 16.4% year-on-year. Among them, the retail sales of just-needed kitchen appliances (smoke and stove consumption) reached 27.9 billion yuan, and the retail sales of integrated stoves, micro-steaming and roasting machines, dishwashers, and small kitchen appliances were 14.1 billion, 3.7 billion, 5.7 billion, and 24.5 billion respectively. Although the overall market was under pressure, some new categories still delivered good market answers. For example, the online and offline retail sales of ultra-thin and low-suction models in range hoods increased by 142% and 384% year-on-year respectively; The retail sales of integrated stoves increased by 8.7% year-on-year, the retail sales of integrated dishwashers increased by 74.7% year-on-year, and the retail sales of Fangtai integrated cooking centers increased by 396.9% year-on-year; air fryers, electric steamers, and coffee machines in small kitchen appliances also showed high growth. .

Three meals and four seasons, all kinds of tastes in the world, the broad future of the kitchen appliance industry is still expected, as Lu Shenghua, editor-in-chief of China State Grid, said, “A necessary condition for a good life must have an ideal kitchen, and under realistic conditions, there may be Many ideals are difficult to achieve, but the ideal is on the way, and I believe that our kitchen appliance company will have a better way to bring everyone closer to the ideal life.”