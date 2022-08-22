Original title: From January to July, the comprehensive analysis report on the economic operation of our city was released, and the key industries boosted the development of major projects in an orderly manner

The reporter learned from the Municipal Bureau of Statistics a few days ago that the comprehensive analysis report on the economic operation of our city from January to July was released. The report shows that from January to July, the main economic indicators of the capital city moved forward under pressure, and the development resilience appeared.

Industrial production remained stable, and key industries were boosted. From January to July, the city’s industrial added value above designated size increased by 3.0% year-on-year, 0.2 percentage points higher than the first half of the year. Among the 27 industry categories in the system, 14 categories have positive growth year-on-year, with a growth rate of 51.9%. Key industries achieved increased production and reached production capacity, and the pulling effect was prominent. Strong support for non-metallic mineral products industry. From January to July, the added value of the non-metallic mineral products industry increased by 47.9% year-on-year, driving the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size to increase by 4.5 percentage points, ranking first in the industry. The consumer goods industry has seen steady growth. Due to the short industrial chain and most of the supporting facilities in the local or surrounding areas, the production of the consumer goods industry has generally remained stable. The added value of agricultural and sideline food processing industry, tobacco product industry, and food manufacturing industry increased by 8.5%, 4.5%, and 2.2% year-on-year, respectively, driving the increase of industrial added value above designated size by 1.2 percentage points.

Effective investment grew steadily, and major projects advanced in an orderly manner. The city’s fixed asset investment maintained a steady growth trend. From January to July, it increased by 35.3% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 4.9 percentage points higher than that of the whole district. Investment in the three industries has grown in an all-round way. Investment in the primary industry increased by 100.8% year-on-year, investment in the secondary industry “turned from negative to positive” after the first quarter, up 3.1% year-on-year, and investment in the tertiary industry increased by 48.9% year-on-year. Infrastructure investment played a significant role in stabilizing investment, with a year-on-year increase of 186.6%, accounting for 32.4% of the total investment, an increase of 17.1 percentage points over the same period last year, and driving the city’s investment to increase by 28.6 percentage points. It has become an important supporting force for the city’s investment growth. The leading role of large projects is strong. The number of construction projects above 100 million yuan in the city increased by 91 compared with the same period last year, the completed investment increased by 62.2% year-on-year, and the completed investment of projects above 1 billion yuan increased by 52.6% year-on-year, driving the investment to increase by 30.6 and 17.2 percentage points respectively.

The consumer market has recovered and the potential of domestic demand has gradually been released. From January to July, the city’s total retail sales of consumer goods reached 58.01 billion yuan, down 1.0% year-on-year, 1.1 percentage points lower than that in the first half of the year, and the growth rate rose 2 places in the region, ranking 10th. Basic living commodities grew rapidly. The retail sales of grain, oil, and food products above designated size increased by 34.0% year-on-year, beverages increased by 41.9%, and daily necessities increased by 18.7%. Catering consumption has gradually improved, with a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, an increase of 33.2 percentage points from June. Consumer demand for automobile commodities released. Under the effect of the policy of halving the purchase tax, subsidies for car purchase coupons and auto exhibition activities, the growth rate of retail sales of automobiles above designated size in July “turned from negative to positive” for the first time, up 7.4% year-on-year.

The recovery of the service industry has been accelerated, and the development of new service industries has gained momentum. In the first half of the year, the operating income of the city’s service industries above designated size increased by 4.1% year-on-year, 1.4 percentage points higher than that from January to May. Business growth has expanded. In the first half of the year, 46.7% of enterprises achieved positive growth, 1.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate from January to May. The transportation industry continues to make efforts. The operating income of the road transportation industry increased by 18.3% year-on-year, contributing 75.6% to the growth of the city’s service industry above designated size, up 3.1 percentage points. The new service industry has a strong momentum of development. The operating income of the scientific research and technical service industry increased by 23.4% year-on-year, and the operating income of the information transmission, software and information technology service industry increased by 10.8% year-on-year, driving the operating income of the service industry above designated size to increase by 1.1 and 1.0 percentage points respectively.

High-quality development is steadily advancing, and the digital economy expands room for growth. High-tech engine pulls. From January to July, the added value of the city’s high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 13.8% year-on-year, 10.8 percentage points higher than the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size. The computer, communications and other electronic equipment manufacturing industries performed well, with a year-on-year increase of 97.5%, driving the growth of industries above designated size by 0.6 percentage points. New kinetic energy investment is strong. Investment in industrial technological transformation increased by 142.9% year-on-year, accounting for an increase of 4.2 percentage points in industrial investment compared with the same period last year. Investment in high-tech industries increased by 99.1% year-on-year, and investment in high-tech service industries increased by 209.6% year-on-year. The growth of digital consumption is good. From January to July, the city’s retail sales through the Internet increased by 121.4% year-on-year, and online retail sales accounted for 9.4% of the upper-limit retail sales, an increase of 5.6 percentage points over the same period last year.

The newly added enterprises performed well, and the newly entered projects received strong support. The new unit actively contributes to the increment. As of the end of July, the city has newly added 267 “four upper” units, a year-on-year increase of 14.9%. The newly added storage units performed well. The 12 newly added commerce and trade enterprises drove the retail sales above designated size to increase by 2.6 percentage points, achieving a retail sales of 510 million yuan; the 3 newly added industrial enterprises above designated size drove the city’s industrial added value to increase by 0.3 percentage points, achieving an output value of 7.7 percent. billion. Strong support for new projects. This year, 315 new projects were entered into the database, and the completed investment accounted for 26.9% of the city’s investment. Among them, there were 302 newly entered infrastructure projects, and the completed investment accounted for 24.9% of the city’s investment, an increase of 1.2 times year-on-year, driving the city’s investment to increase by 18.4 percentage points.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: