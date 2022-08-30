China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (30th) the logistics operation data from January to July this year. On the whole, the current economic recovery and the policy of ensuring smooth flow have achieved obvious effects, and the logistics operation has maintained a recovery trend.

From January to July, the national total social logistics was about 190 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.1%. In July, it increased by 3.3% year-on-year, a slight decrease of 0.3 percentage points from June. With the implementation of a series of national economic stabilization policies, the logistics demand structure has shown positive changes.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center: From a structural point of view, the logistics related to industrial product logistics and household consumption is still continuing the trend of recovery and growth since May. to the role of promotion.

Specifically, from January to July, the total logistics of industrial products increased by 3.5% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.1 percentage points higher than that from January to June. Among them, the increase in July was 3.8%, which continued the recovery trend since May. The supply chain of key industries such as automobile manufacturing has recovered, smooth and stable, and the growth rate of logistics demand for high-tech manufacturing such as the photovoltaic industry has continued to maintain rapid growth, continuing to play a leading and leading role.

From the perspective of import logistics, the decline has narrowed. In terms of bulk commodities, the import logistics of iron ore and its concentrates, crude oil, coal and lignite decreased year-on-year from January to July; meat, cosmetics and toiletries in the consumer sector improved slightly.

The demand for consumer logistics for people’s livelihood maintained steady growth. From January to July, the total amount of goods logistics for units and residents increased by 2.7% year-on-year, and the growth rate was basically the same as that from January to June.

In addition, due to the recent short-term factors such as high temperature and floods in some areas and local epidemics, indicators such as logistics growth rate have declined. Experts said that the basis for the recovery of logistics demand still needs to be further consolidated.

The logistics market recovered quickly and the service capacity returned to normal levels

From the perspective of the logistics industry itself, from January to July, the supply and demand sides of logistics still achieved steady growth, and the logistics operation showed good resilience. The logistics market has recovered well, and the supply scale and service capacity have risen to normal levels.

From January to July, in terms of freight volume, the physical volume of railway and water transportation has further increased, and the national port cargo throughput has changed from decline to increase.

Liu Yuhang, Director of China Logistics Information Center: With the continuous implementation of the logistics guarantee and smooth operation, it should be said that the supply capacity of logistics social services has returned to a normal level, and the logistics industry is also in a stable state as a whole.

According to the survey data of key enterprises, from January to July, the logistics business income of key enterprises increased by about 7% year-on-year. Among them, the growth rate of logistics business revenue of supply chain and express delivery companies continued to improve, which was higher than the first half of the year; the growth rate of revenue of road transportation and air transportation business was still at a low level.

Shi Xianliang, Dean of School of Economics and Management, Beijing Jiaotong University: In fact, there is still a lot of room for development in smart logistics and digital supply chain, and now is a good opportunity. Through smart logistics and digital supply chain, we can effectively Improve logistics efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of these logistics enterprises.

