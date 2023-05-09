From January to March, the income of service industries above designated size in Shanxi Province increased by 6.8% year-on-year_Huanghe News

Yellow River News Network News (Reporter Niu Muyao)Recently, the reporter learned from the Shanxi Provincial Bureau of Statistics thatFrom January to March 2023, the service industry above designated size in the province will continue to grow steadily, key areas will develop steadily, the contact service industry will recover at an accelerated pace, and new drivers will gradually develop.

Steady development in key areas.From January to March, the operating income of service enterprises above designated size in Shanxi Province increased by 6.8% year-on-year. Among them, the operating income of the transportation, warehousing and postal industry increased by 7.7%, the information transmission, software and information technology service industry increased by 6.7%, and the health and social work increased by 16.3%.

The recovery of the contact service industry was accelerated.Driven by factors such as the recovery of the film market and the rebound in tourists, the operating income of the cultural, sports and entertainment industries above designated size increased by 39.4% year-on-year from January to March. Among them, the demand for cultural and entertainment activities was further released, and the cultural and art industry increased by 72.6%; the box office of movies during holidays increased significantly, and the radio, television, film and recording production industries increased by 60%.

The new kinetic energy gradually develops.From January to March, among the service industries above the designated size, the operating income of the high-tech service industry increased by 3.4% year-on-year, and the growth rate rebounded by 6.5 percentage points from January to February; the core industries of the digital economy increased by 1.8% year-on-year, and the growth rate rebounded by 9.6 percentage points.