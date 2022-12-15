- From January to November, my country’s RMB loans increased by 19.91 trillion yuan – Xinhua English.news.cn Xinhua News Agency
- In November, China added 1.99 trillion new social financing, 1.21 trillion new RMB loans, 2.25 trillion yuan in household deposits, and 12.4% year-on-year growth in M2 Wall Street News
- A new high in more than 6 years! M2 growth rate reached 12.4% in November Analyst: It is expected that market liquidity will continue to remain moderately loose in the future Sina
- Summary of China’s financial media reports: The three major operators said that they will delete the data of the communication travel card at the same time Wall Street Journal
- The central bank released a big announcement! The growth rate of M2 exceeded expectations, hitting a new high in 6 years. What is the signal?This data continues to improve_Financing_Resident_RMB Loan sohu
