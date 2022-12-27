Source title: From January to November, the profit structure of industrial enterprises continued to improve and continued to increase the protection of people’s livelihood

CCTV news:According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today (December 27), due to the rebound of the epidemic and insufficient demand in November, industrial production slowed down and business pressure increased, but the profit structure continued to improve. From January to November, the operating income of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 6.7% year-on-year, and the overall sales of enterprises maintained a stable growth. Affected by factors such as the rebound of the epidemic and insufficient demand, the profits of industrial enterprises fell by 3.6% year-on-year, and the decline was 0.6 percentage points higher than that from January to October. Among them, the profits of the iron and steel and petroleum processing industries dropped significantly year-on-year. The rapid development of key industries and the easing of cost pressures have led to continued growth in the profitability of the equipment manufacturing industry. From January to November, the profit of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 3.3% year-on-year, and the growth rate was faster than that from January to October; the profit of the equipment manufacturing industry accounted for 33.1% of the industrial enterprises above the designated size, and the profit industry structure of industrial enterprises continued to improve. In terms of industries, the profits of the electrical machinery industry and the railway, ship, aerospace and transportation equipment industries maintained rapid growth. All aspects continue to increase the protection of people's livelihood, strengthen the production and supply of key products, and the profits of the basic consumer goods industry maintain a growth trend.

