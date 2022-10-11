Listen to the audio version of the article

One thousand euros more paid to all employees in October. Laminazione Sottile, a Campania company active in the processing of aluminum products, has decided to support its staff with a one-off bonus. An outstretched hand to help address the current socio-economic scenario characterized by continuous increases in both food and electricity and gas bills. In other words, the company, despite the difficulties imposed by the extraordinary increase in energy costs, has decided to invest and believe in the future with significant support for its employees.

The news on social media

To communicate the news, the company social media channel was then chosen, to reach the recipients directly, rather than communicating in the press. “We love low profile – explains the president Massimo Moschini – as a general rule of action”.

Energy-intensive company: long-term contracts suspended

The Caserta company is in turn in serious difficulty in dealing with the price increases of raw materials and above all of energy, since it is one of those that are defined as “energy consuming”. «The serious uncertainty about the future – adds Moschini – has strong repercussions on markets and production. We have suspended the signing of annual supply contracts during this period and are limited to committing ourselves only for the short term, although this is contrary to our way of operating. We are on the balcony, we observe what happens ».

A group with nine offices in six countries

Laminazione Sottile is the parent company of an entrepreneurial reality that today has eight subsidiaries, with nine offices in six countries around the world, an aggregate group turnover 2021 of over 600 million and 1,200 employees. The subsidiaries are structured into three business units to which are added three companies that manage the distribution of products in specific geographic areas. The Group is among the European leaders in the production of aluminum rolled products and containers for the food industry, with an export share exceeding 60% of production.